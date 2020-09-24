Bright Stocks News Review: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG)

On Monday, Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), lost -4.45% to $5.37, after CEO Luiz Carlos Trabuco said that the company has not been approached by investment bank BTG Pactual about purchasing assets.

The companys August takeover of HSBC Holdingss Brazilian unit marked the end of its cycle of acquisitions, Reuters reports.

Additionally, Brazils real was down 0.7% to 3.8734 per dollar at 5:30 p.m. in Sao Paulo, amid rumors that BTG Pactual bribed a lawmaker, Bloomberg reports.

It is simply too risky to stay in real-denominated assets right now, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at London Capital Group, told Bloomberg.

Banco Bradesco is a commercial bank based in Osasco, Brazil.

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN), declined -0.52% to $20.93, during its last trading session.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) declared its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the “Debentures”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers following Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Nuance also anticipates to grant the initial purchasers of the Debentures a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $82.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Debentures to cover over-allotments, if any.

Nuance intends to use about $472 million of the net proceeds from this offering to repay all outstanding term loans under its existing senior credit facility. Nuance intends to use cash on hand and remaining net proceeds to repurchase about $200 million of shares of its common stock conpresently with the pricing of the Debentures in negotiated transactions with institutional investors in the offering through one of the initial purchasers, as Nuance’s agent, subject to availability, and to repurchase or refinance other existing debt.

Finally, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG), ended its last trade with -0.05% loss, and closed at $39.10.

PSEG Long Island recently updated its customer communications service and branded it, MyAlerts. The improved service provides customers with the ability to receive billing and payment alerts, in addition to outage reporting and updates through email or any text-enabled phone/mobile device.

PSEG Long Island is continually improving its systems to provide customers with improved level of service, said Dan Eichhorn, vice president of Customer Services at PSEG Long Island. With MyAlerts, customers have quick and easy access to the information that they need through a device and method that best suits their lifestyle.

