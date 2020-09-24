Active Stocks in Review: Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

On Monday, Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), lost -0.87% to $47.90.

Reynolds American, has declared the following: RAI to webcast Investor Day presentations in London and New York.

Reynolds American Inc., through its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in the United States. It operates through RJR Tobacco, American Snuff, and Santa Fe segments.

Shares of Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), inclined 2.22% to $11.52, during its last trading session.

Ruckus Wireless, declared that administration will be presenting at these forthcoming investor conferences:

Selina Lo, CEO, and Seamus Hennessy, CFO, will present at the RBC Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 10, 2015 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Seamus Hennessy, CFO, will present at the Wells Fargo Conference in New York on Wednesday, November 11, 2015 at 1:20 p.m. EST.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc. provides carrier-class Wi-Fi solutions to service providers and enterprises worldwide. It provides gateways, controllers, and access points with related software and services. The company offers SmartCell, a line of carrier-grade wireless access and administration products that comprise specialized hardware products, such as SmartCell Gateways and SmartCell Access Points, in addition to software solutions comprising virtualized SmartCell Gateway and SmartCell Insight software platforms.

Finally, Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW), ended its last trade with 2.75% gain, and closed at $15.72.

The Manitowoc Company, declared that Carl Laurino, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Steve Khail, director of investor relations and corporate communications, will address investors at the Goldman Sachs Global Industrials Conference in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, November 3, at 1:30 p.m., Eastern time.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells cranes and related products, and foodservice equipment worldwide. The Cranes and Related Products segment offers lattice-boom cranes, counting crawler and truck mounted lattice-boom cranes, and crawler crane attachments; tower cranes comprising top slewing, luffing jib, topless, and self-erecting tower cranes; mobile telescopic cranes, such as rough terrain, all-terrain, truck mounted, and industrial cranes; and boom trucks comprising telescopic boom trucks under the Manitowoc, Potain, Grove, National Crane, and Shuttlelift brands.

You may also like

What Is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)? Read More About A…Active Stocks Evaluation Reports: Twitter Inc (NYS…Hot Stocks Short-Term Price Target Update: Apple I…Active Stocks Short-Term Price Target Update: 3M C…Trending Stocks Buzz: Tesla Motors, (NASDAQ:TSLA),…Hot Stocks News: Bank of America Corporation, (NYS…Top News Buzz: Citigroup, (NYSE:C), Bonso Electron…Sizzling News Announcement: Bonso Electronics Inte…Notable Moves Under Consideration: Ford Motor Comp…