Why the Healthcare stocks CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Top Gainer Today? | BNinvestors

During Wednesday’s Morning trade, Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI), inclined 53.87% to $1.55. The firm opened its current trade at $1.14, and as of now, it is trading at $1.56. The total volume traded for the day is 6.00M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 40,698.00 shares. The stock is floating in a range of $1.10 $1.82. The stock holda the market capitalization of $ 50.94M, as

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to innovative therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs, declares that its oncology drug candidate, ENMD-2076, has received Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), counting fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC), a rare type of HCC.

The designation provides CASI with 10 years of market exclusivity in EU after ENMD-2076 receives marketing authorization there. The product was also granted Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of HCC by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014, which provides CASI with a 7-year market exclusivity in the country after its New Drug Application approval.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and other medical needs. Its product pipeline comprises ENMD-2076, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, CE Melphalan and 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial). Its lead internal drug candidate is ENMD-2076 is a selective Aurora A and angiogenic kinase inhibitor for the treatment of cancer. ZEVALIN is indicated for patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

