Up to Date Stocks News Update: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:BLDP), ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)

On Wednesday, Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:BLDP) added 3.16% and closed at $1.63 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $1.58 and $1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLD) declared that the companys partner, Protonex, has received a follow-on purchase order from the U.S. Army for more than 400 Squad Power Manager (SPM-622) Special Operations Kits, with a value of about $2.8 million.

The purchase order was issued by the Program Executive Office (PEO) – Soldier which has responsibility for acquiring man-worn and carried equipment utilized by U.S. Army Soldiers. The SPM-622 units will be deployed with Special Operations Forces for battlefield use.

Paul Osenar, President of Protonex said, This follow-on order from PEO-Soldier is strong evidence that a key customer is happy with the Squad Power Manager and its effectiveness in dismounted operations. Our Squad Power Manager and Vest Power Manager products improve energy efficiency and reduce the weight burden on the warfighter.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) dropped -2.54% and closed at $23.44 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $23.35 and $24.47. The company’s Market capitalization is $4.91 Billion with the total Outstanding Shares of 209.28 Million.

The board of directors of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has elected Brian L. Derksen, Randall J. Larson and Kevin S. McCarthy to its board, effective recently.

We are happy to declare these additions to the ONEOK board of directors, said John W. Gibson, ONEOK chairman. Their experience and expertise will greatly benefit our board and shareholders.

With these elections, the ONEOK board of directors now has 12 members, 10 of whom are independent. William L. Ford stepped down from the board earlier this month after 34 years of service, and Bert H. Mackie stepped down from the board in May after 26 years of service.

Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE), ended its last trade with -1.13% loss, and closed at $5.27. The Average Volume of the company is at 4.53 Million with the Outstanding Shares of 414.53 Million. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $ -0.96.

On Monday, December 28, 2015, Nasdaq Composite ended at 5,040.99, down 0.15%, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.14%, to finish the day at 17,528.27, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,056.50, down 0.22%.

The stock of Cobalt International Energy Inc. lost 4.08% to close Mondays session at USD 5.41. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 5.34 and USD 5.51. A trading volume of 1.83 million shares was recorded, which was lower than its 150-day daily average volume of 3.71 million shares and was below its 52-week average volume of 3.64 million shares. Over the last five days Cobalt International Energy Inc.s shares have advanced 1.88% while in the past one month the stock has lost 33.13%. Additionally, over the last three months the stock has declined 21.59% and in the past six months the shares have registered a loss of 44.74%. Moreover, the stock is trading at a price to book ratio of 1.20, which compares to a historical PB ratio near to 1.72. Further, the stock is having a 52-week range of USD 5.14 USD 11.20.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.s stock slipped by 0.97% to close Mondays session at USD 8.13. The companys shares oscillated between USD 8.05 and USD 8.39. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.80 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume and its 52-week average volume of 1.42 million shares each. Over the last five days Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.s shares have advanced 2.26% and in the past one month the stock has lost 7.19%. In addition, over the last three months the stock has lost 7.51% and year to date the shares have shed 28.05%. The stock is trading at a price to sales ratio of 9.33. Moreover, the stock is trading 2.71% below its 20-day simple moving average and 23.23% below its 200-day simple moving average. Further, the stock has a Relative Strength Index of 45.30.