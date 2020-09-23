Fresh Stocks Watch List: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

On Tuesday, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)s shares declined -1.02% to $27.28.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) offered 20.80% EPS for prior five years. The company has 4.20% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 4.90%. The company has $63.41 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 56.50%. Its price to book ratio was 1.69. Volatility of the stock was 4.03% for the week while for the month booked as 3.70%.

Kinder Morgan, declared that its board of directors approved an improvement in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 ($2.04 annualized) payable on Nov. 13, 2015, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 2, 2015. This represents a 16 percent improvement over the third quarter 2014 dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized) and is up from $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized) for the second quarter of 2015. This is KMI’s 15th quarterly dividend raise since it went public in February 2011.

KMI stated third quarter distributable cash flow before certain items of $1.129 billion as contrast to $435 million for the comparable period in 2014. This improvement is primarily attributable to the KMI merger transactions accomplished in November 2014. Distributable cash flow per share before certain items was $0.51 contrast to $0.42 for the third quarter last year. Third quarter net income before certain items was $348 million contrast to $537 million for the same period in 2014. The decrease in net income before certain items was driven by higher DD&A expense and interest expense. Certain items after tax in the third quarter totaled a net loss of $165 million driven largely by a non-cash pre-tax impairment charge related to the Goldsmith field in our CO2 segment contrast to a net gain of $242 million for the same period last year. Net income after certain items was $183 million contrast to $779 million for the third quarter last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The Company operates through six segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment comprises interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)s shares dropped -2.75% to $37.49.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has beta value of 1.45. The company has the market capitalization of $32.59 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 0.80% while its return on equity ratio was 1.60%. ATR value of company was 1.33 while stock volatility for week was 3.13% while for month was 3.79%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.51 and its current ratio was 2.60.

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates operate under two divisions, which form the basis for its two operating segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK)s shares dipped -2.08% to $6.58.

Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NOK) has market value of $24.65 billion while its EPS was booked as $0.47 in the last 12 months. The stock has 3.62 billion shares outstanding while 7.00% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 30.40% while net profit margin was 44.80%. Beta value of the company was 1.54; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Nokia Corporation (Nokia) invests in technologies. The Company operates through three business segments: Nokia Netoperates, HERE and Nokia Technologies. Nokia Netoperates offers network infrastructure software, hardware and services. Nokia Netoperates has two segments: Mobile Broadband and Global Services.

