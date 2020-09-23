Active Stocks News Recap: Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), AES Corp (NYSE:AES), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)

On Thursday, Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), lost -0.21% to $42.29.

Working Mother magazine recently named The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) to the 2015 Working Mother 100 Best Companies list. This award honors companies that demonstrate commitment to progressive workplace programs, counting advancement of women, flexibility, child care and paid parental leave. Dow also declared recently its 2015 Working Mother of the Year, Mary Meyer. The Working Mother of the Year honor recognizes a working mom who succeeds in balancing work and family, serves as positive role model and mentor, and distinguishes herself in the community.

“At Dow, we value the diverse perspectives that our working mothers and all employees, bring to work each and every day,” said Jim Fitterling, vice chairman, Business Operations and Dow’s executive sponsor for the Women’s Innovation Network, one of eight employee diversity networks the Company supports. “These differences fuel our innovation and growth and are essential to Dow’s ability to deliver on our commitments.”

This year marks the third time in the award’s 30 year history that Dow has received this prestigious recognition from Working Mother. Dow and Meyer will be honored at the Working Mothers 100 Best Companies Work Life Congress on Oct. 14-15 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Honorees will also attend the 100 Best Companies Gala Awards Dinner and take part in an awards presentation ceremony. The 100 Best Companies are featured in the October/November issue of Working Mother and on workingmother.com.

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) is as an integrated science and technology company. The Company is a diversified, manufacturer and supplier of products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services across the world. The Company operates in five segments: Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals and Performance Plastics.

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES), declined -1.38% to $10.00, during its last trading session.

Dayton Power and Light (DP&L), a partner of The AES Corporation (AES), is offering residential customers, neighborhoods and Tree City USA communities an opportunity to plant beautiful and utility-friendly trees through DP&L’s Right Tree Right Place program, which kicked off its fall campaign recently.

The Right Tree Right Place program encourages DP&L customers to consider the impact on the safety and reliability of electric service when making decisions regarding tree selection and placement. Planting smart with the utilities in mind prevents potential problems that could result in outages.

DP&L is giving away 150 utility-friendly trees through our participating partner nurseries – Angle’s Nursery (Bellefontaine), Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping, North Dayton Garden Center, Siebenthaler’s Garden Centers (Beavercreek and Centerville) and Stockslager’s Greenhouse and Garden Center. The first 25 customers at each location Saturday, October 17 will take home a free utility-friendly tree.

The AES Corporation (AES) is a holding company that operates a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. The Company is organized into six market-oriented Planned Business Units (SBUs): the United States, Andes (Chile, Colombia and Argentina), Brazil, MCAC (Mexico, Central America and Caribbean), Europe (formerly EMEA) and Asia. Within these six SBUs, the Company has two lines of business: generation and utilities.

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), inclined 0.30% to $73.26, during its last trading session.

The Board of Directors of EOG Resources has declared a dividend of $0.1675 per share on EOGs Common Stock, payable October 30, 2015, to stockholders of record as of October 16, 2015. The indicated annual rate is $0.67.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Company operates in producing basins in the United States, Canada, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The Peoples Republic of China (China) and the Argentine Republic (Argentina), among others.

Finally, Shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY), ended its last trade with 0.17% gain, and closed at $17.68.

Infosys Limited, a global leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services, has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in the 2015 PEAK Matrix™ for banking application outsourcing (AO) by Everest Group. The consulting and research firm also positioned Infosys as a Leader in capital markets for the second successive year.

Infosys scored high in scale and scope of its delivery capability, focus on IP-based solutions, success with next-generation digital technologies, and a strong portfolio of offerings across the sub-verticals.

The 2015 Everest Group Banking and Capital Markets AO PEAK Matrix™ assessments evaluated over 54 leading banking and capital markets AO service providers. The companies were mainly assessed on comprehensiveness of response and client references.

Infosys Limited (Infosys) is a services company that provides business consulting, technology, engineering and outsourcing services. The Company also offers products, platforms and solutions to clients in different industries. Its business solutions comprise business IT services, consulting and systems integration services, products, business platforms and solutions, and cloud computing and enterprise mobility.

