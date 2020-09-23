Active Stocks News Buzz: JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD), XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

On Thursday, Shares of JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD), gained 1.69% to $26.50.

JD.Com, Chinas largest online direct sales company, together with TAG Heuer, the Swiss luxury avant-garde watchmaker, recently jointly declared an exclusive e-commerce partnership to comprise the establishment of TAG Heuers first China online flagship store on JD.coms marketplace platform.

The TAG Heuer flagship store will offer product lines specially selected for Chinas increasingly sophisticated online consumers, featuring cutting-edge designs across multiple price points. The store will also feature a 360-degree virtual product display where consumers can experience products before purchasing. JD.coms support in brand marketing, logistics, payment and after-sales service will assist ensure that customers enjoy a first-rate online shopping experience.

JD.coms reputation for product authenticity and unparalleled customer experience make it the ideal e-commerce partner in China for TAG Heuer, one of Switzerlands most iconic and trusted brands, said TAG Heuers General Manager of Greater China, Leo Poon. The coming of age of Chinas young consumers, combined with the explosive development of e-commerce, present an enormously exciting opportunity for innovation and growth. By deepening our access to our key target customer market in China through JD.coms huge upwardly mobile user base, I am confident that this partnership will ignite unprecedented consumer interest in TAG Heuers premier luxury timepieces.

JD.com, Inc. is an online direct sales company. The Company engages primarily in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in Peoples republic of China (PRC) on the Internet through its Website jd.com.

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), inclined 11.67% to $26.61, during its last trading session.

XPO Logistics, has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

XPO Logistics, Inc. is a provider of transportation logistics services and a provider of engineered, technology-enabled contract logistics. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation segment and Logistics segment.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), inclined 3.45% to $47.93, during its last trading session.

MPLX LP (MPLX), a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), will host a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. EDT to discuss 2015 third-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on partnership operations.

MPLX participants will be Pam Beall, president, and Tim Griffith, vice president and chief financial officer. Other MPLX executives will also be present during the call, which will be hosted by Geri Ewing, director of Investor Relations.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is engaged petroleum product refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses. It has three segments: Refining & Marketing, which refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products; Speedway, which sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market in the Midwest, East Coast and Southeast, and Pipeline Transportation, which transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, delivers refined products to wholesale and retail market areas and includes the aggregated operations of MPLX LP.

Finally, D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), ended its last trade with 0.75% gain, and closed at $29.58.

D.R. Horton, was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.Com reports. The firm presently has a $32.57 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

D.R. Horton, Inc. is the homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in approximately 27 states and 79 metropolitan markets of the United States, under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Breland Homes, Regent Homes and Crown Communities. The Company operates in two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services.

