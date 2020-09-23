Active Stocks in Action: Southwestern Energy Company, (NYSE:SWN), Barrick Gold Corporation, (NYSE:ABX), Fifth Street Finance Corp., (NASDAQ:FSC)

On Monday, Shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), added 2.09% and closed at $6.85 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $6.56 6.93. Southwestern Energy Co. has shown underwhelming performance overall, both over the last one year in addition to over the last month. While, in what appears to be a redeeming aspect, Southwestern Energy Co.’s price momentum over the last month, at -25.61% has been better than that over the last year, which was -76.80%, Southwestern Energy Co. has actually lagged its peer group.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), lost -3.71% and closed at $7.53 in the last trading session, as gold prices retreat. The company’s market capitalization is $8.77B.

Gold prices are down due to uncertainty on the pace of future Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, Reuters reports. Earlier this month, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

The precious metal struggles to compete with interest-bearing assets when interest rates are raised.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC), ended its last trade with -4.64% loss, and closed at $6.16. The Average Volume of the company is at 1,221,670. The EPS of the company stands at $0.29.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) stated gains of 380,563 shares or 37.3% in the short interest. The short interest registered from 1,020,830 on November 30, 2015 to 1,401,393 on December 15, 2015. In terms of floated shares, the shorted positions stood at 0.9%. The stock has been averaging 1,717,371 shares daily in trading and would need 1 days to cover the shorts. The information was released by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc (FINRA) on December 24th.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.