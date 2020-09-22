Worth Watching Stocks – Microsoft Corporation, (NASDAQ:MSFT), The TJX Companies, (NYSE:TJX), Biogen, (NASDAQ:BIIB)

On Friday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gained 0.46% to $54.19.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) This holiday season, Microsoft Corp. has a collection of Black Friday deals, ranging from 1,000 digital movie, music, game and app deals at just 10 cents on Windows 10 devices to Xbox One starting at $299, PCs at less than $150, and more, for shoppers on everyones lists. These great digital and hardware deals — available at the Windows Store, 114 Microsoft Stores nationwide and a collection of retail partners, as applicable — provide access to Skype, Office 365, Xbox Live, a wide variety of Windows apps, Cortana and other Microsoft services. Plus, get free shipping and free returns on hardware products from some participating retailers, counting https://www.microsoftstore.com. And, if you cant find exactly what you need from our great selection of deals, Microsoft Edge with Cortana can assist you find coupons at other top retailers. From the entertainment enthusiast to the gamer on your list, weve got you covered.

Gifts for a gamer

From Thursday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Nov. 30, select Xbox One console bundles will be available starting at $299, the lowest price ever for Xbox One, at Microsoft Stores, https://www.microsoftstore.com and select retail partner locations. You can also save $50 off the estimated retail price of any of the 12 Xbox One holiday bundles this season. Plus, gamers can take advantage of more than 150 game deals, some up to 40 to 60 percent off, and try Xbox Live Gold for one month for $1.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. Its Computing and Gaming Hardware segment provides Xbox gaming and entertainment consoles and accessories, second-party and third-party video games, and Xbox Live subscriptions; surface devices and accessories; and Microsoft PC accessories.

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), inclined 3.62% to $70.15, during its last trading session.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), declared sales and earnings results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2015. Net sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2016 raised 5% to $7.8 billion and merged comparable store sales raised 5% over last year’s 2% improvement. Net income for the third quarter was $587 million and diluted earnings per share were $.86 as contrast to last year’s $.85.

For the first nine months of Fiscal 2016, net sales were $22.0 billion, a 6% improvement over last year, and merged comparable store sales raised 5%. Net income for the first nine months of Fiscal 2016 was $1.6 billion. Diluted earnings per share were $2.35, a 5% improvement over the prior year’s adjusted $2.23, which excluded a $.01 per share debt extinguishment charge from stated earnings per share of $2.22.

Carol Meyrowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “I am extremely happy with our third quarter performance as our momentum continued. Our 5% merged comparable store sales growth, over a 2% improvement last year, continued our excellent trend from the first two quarters and significantly exceeded our plans. Our $.86 in earnings per share was also well above our expectations. We are delighted that strong customer traffic drove our entire merged comp and was the primary driver of our comp improvements at every division. Our excellent traffic gains and strong performance across our apparel, accessories and home categories, demonstrate that our brands globally are offering the right values and merchandise mix. Again this quarter, we saw strong sales at every division. I am particularly happy with our ability to simultaneously deliver exceptional value to consumers while maintaining strong merchandise margins, which speaks to the flexibility of our off-price business model. Our aim is to keep serving consumers and growing our market share around the world. To that end, we continue to balance growth with investments in our future to establish a strong foundation in the U.S. and internationally. Further, we were happy to add Trade Secret, an Australian off-price retailer, to our family of companies in October. As to the fourth quarter, we are happy to see that traffic continues to be up and we could not be more excited about the holiday selling season. I am convinced that our gift-giving selections are better than ever this year and that our holiday marketing campaigns will resonate with consumers and attract more shoppers to our stores. With our clear vision for global growth, a differentiated apparel and home fashions business, and world-class organization, I am very confident we will grow TJX to a $40 billion-plus company!�?

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX Europe. The company sells family apparel, counting footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; and other merchandise.

Finally, Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), ended its last trade with 0.25% gain, and closed at $290.16.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), declared further progress as part of its commitment to biosimilars. Samsung Bioepis, the joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen, has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the marketing authorization of Benepali™ (etanercept). Formerly known as SB4, Benepali is a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Enbrel®1. The positive opinion will now be referred to the European Commission (EC), which grants marketing authorization for medicines in the European Union (EU). If approved, Benepali could be the first biosimilar of Enbrel granted approval in the EU, in addition to the first subcutaneous anti-TNF biosimilar there.

“The positive CHMP recommendation for Benepali is a great step forward for patients, physicians and payers in Europe. Biosimilars have the potential to assist improve access to important biologic treatments for those who need them most,�? said Alpna Seth, vice president and global head of the biosimilars business unit at Biogen. “As a biotechnology leader with more than 35 years of experience in developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced biologics, we look forward to bringing an array of anti-TNF biosimilar medicines to patients across Europe.�?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets therapies for the treatment of neurological, autoimmune, and hematologic disorders in the United States and internationally. It provides AVONEX to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS); TYSABRI to treat relapsing forms of MS and Crown’s disease; PLEGRIDY to treat relapsing MS; TECFIDERA to treat MS; FAMPYRA to improve walking in adult patients with MS; ALPROLIX to treat hemophilia B; ELOCTATE to treat hemophilia A; RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkins lymphoma, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in addition to two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis; GAZYVA for the treatment of patients with formerly untreated CLL; and FUMADERM to treat severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients.

