U.S Stocks in the Spotlight: Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

On Wednesday, Shares of Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), lost -0.88% to $8.47.

Encana Corporation, declared that its wholly-owned partner, Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc., has accomplished the formerly declared sale of its Haynesville natural gas assets, located in northern Louisiana, to GEP Haynesville, LLC (GeoSouthern), a joint venture formed by Geo Southern Haynesville, LP and funds managed by GSO Capital Partners LP.

Total cash consideration to Encana under the transaction is US$850 million, subject to normal closing adjustments. In addition, through the transfer of current and future obligations, Encana is reducing its gathering and midstream commitments by US$480 million on an undiscounted basis. The transaction has an effective date of January 1, 2015.

The transaction comprises 112,000 net acres of leasehold, plus additional fee mineral lands. Collectively, they represent Encanas total position in northern Louisiana.

Encana Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the development, exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), inclined -0.47% to $23.34, during its last trading session.

Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) award-winning all-suite, extended-stay hotel brands, distributed 1,000 “suite travel�? kits and tickets to the Thanksgiving Day Parade to travelers departing from or arriving to LaGuardia Airport on the day before Thanksgiving. The stress-relieving surprises are a result of a survey declared by the extended-stay hotel brands last month which revealed what turns travelers into a “Scrooge�? during holiday travel and their stress-relieving response to make the season merry.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels, resorts, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates hotels under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio A Collection by Hilton, Double Tree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Finally, Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG), ended its last trade with 0.38% gain, and closed at $49.73.

Harley-Davidson, employees at its York, Pa., motorcycle assembly operations, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 175, voted recently to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with the Company, effective Feb. 1, 2016 through Oct. 15, 2022. The agreement, which covers about 970 employees at York, succeeds the current agreement, which was originally planned to expire in February 2017.

Our York employees play an important role in ensuring the strength of our manufacturing operations and our ability to be responsive to our customers globally, and we appreciate their many contributions, said Michelle Kumbier, Harley-Davidson Senior Vice President, Motor Company Product and Operations. We believe the new contract is competitive while ongoing to provide a stable production environment as we focus on managing the business for long-term success.

The agreement comprises wage improvements in each year of the contract and maintains the Companys flexible manufacturing model.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells wholesale street-legal Harley-Davidson motorcycles, in addition to a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.