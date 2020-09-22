Trend Analysis Report: General Electric Company, (NYSE:GE), Fifth Third Bancorp, (NASDAQ:FITB), 3D Systems Corporation, (NYSE:DDD)

On Tuesday, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), gained 0.23% to $30.66.

DILON Diagnostics and GE Healthcare are happy to declare that they have signed a contract for DILON to distribute GEs Discovery NM750b Molecular Breast Imaging system in select geographies across the globe. The signing of this distribution agreement will provide Dilons practiced distribution network access to General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Discovery NM750b Molecular Breast Imaging system and is considered an initial step in an ongoing exploration of ways to provide better healthcare solutions for clinicians and their patients.

The Discovery NM750b breast imaging system, designed to provide noteworthyenhancement in lesion detectability, offers clinicians an important tool for imaging of a broad range of patients, counting those with dense breast who may be at higher risk for breast cancer. The power of functional imaging to see early changes is a key factor in early detection in breast cancer.

We are very happy to associate with GE Healthcare, a world leader in innovation, in the fight against breast cancer, says Robert G. Moussa, DILON Diagnostics Chairman and CEO. This relationship will enable us to expand our product portfolio and offer a complete spectrum of BSGI/MBI solutions to better meet the needs of our customers.

DILON Diagnostics, a brand of DILON Technologies, Inc., located in Newport News, Virginia, designs, manufactures and commercializes innovative medical imaging solutions worldwide.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company’s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment. Its Oil and Gas segment provides surface and subsea drilling and production systems, equipment for floating production platforms, compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), inclined 0.34% to $20.51, during its last trading session.

Fifth Third Mortgage Company ranks second among all major mortgage originators in overall customer satisfaction, according to the newly released J.D. Power 2015 U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study.

Fifth Third moved up five positions from its No. 7 spot in 2014, increasing its satisfaction scores in most areas. It jumped 33 points, contrast to the industry average of 7 points.

We keep the customer at the center of everything we do, said Chad Borton, executive vice president and Head of the Consumer Bank, Fifth Third Bancorp. “The study reinforces what we know is important to our customers – keeping them updated on their loans, resolving any concerns quickly, and working as a team to ensure our customers get the best service.”

The study measured customer satisfaction with the mortgage origination experience in six factors: application/approval process; interaction; loan closing; loan offerings; onboarding; and problem resolution. Overall mortgage customer satisfaction has raised this year in the industry as lenders have focused on developing functional digital channels and improving operational efficiency, according to the study.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash administration, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Finally, Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), ended its last trade with 0.80% gain, and closed at $8.82.

3D Systems Corporation, and Sandboxr team up with 343 Industries to launch the first of its kind 3D printing Digital to Doorstep™ platform for Halo 5: Guardians fans worldwide.

Utilizing 3D Systems’ full color 3D printing technology on the ProJet® x60 series and global fulfillment capabilities, and Sandboxr’s proprietary 3D printing customization platform, Halo fans can now create and 3D Print one-of-a-kind Spartan figurines. Spartans are customized either in-game or at www.halowaypoint.com, 3D printed on demand in photorealistic color and delivered directly to the consumer’s doorstep. Sandboxr is for the first time, making high-quality, customized collectibles available to gamers around the world at affordable consumer prices starting at $29.99. Your armor, your helmet, your colors, your weapon, your name or Gamertag, your Achievements … Your Spartan!

Cathy Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of 3D Systems added, “Our partnership with Sandboxr and Halo 5 is a perfect example of how our 3D printing integrates into and enhances existing products and experiences. We are excited to be able to leverage our technology to transform meaningful gaming experiences into physical realities.”

3D Systems Corporation, through its auxiliaries, operates as a provider of 3D printing centric design-to-manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, in addition to other European, the Middle East, and African countries. The company’s 3D printers transform data input from the format generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or 3D scanning and sculpting devices to printed parts using integrated, engineered plastic, metal, nylon, rubber, wax, and composite print materials.

