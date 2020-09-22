Notable Stocks News Recap: GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

On Friday, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)s shares declined -2.42% to $25.00.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) is currently valued at $3.40 billion. The company has 101.65 million shares outstanding and 46.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.96 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 4.25. The company exchanged hands with 10.11 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 10.85 million shares.

The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, Zezima Sharon S, officer (General Counsel, Secretary) of Gopro, Inc., unloaded 6,000 shares at an average price of $35 on September 16, 2015. The total amount of the transaction was worth $210,000, according to the revealed information with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing.

GoPro, Inc. produces mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which the Company refers to as capture devices. Additionally, the Company develops and provides desktop editing software and mobile applications for free to consumers. The Company offers HERO line of capture devices, which comprise HERO2, HERO3 camera, the HERO3+ camera and the HERO4 and HERO.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)s shares gained 1.71% to $23.19, as Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MGM Resorts International to $28 from $26 on Friday. The firm maintained its buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has beta value of 1.77. The company has the market capitalization of $12.84 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -0.40% while its return on equity ratio was -2.00%. ATR value of company was 0.82 while stock volatility for week was 3.60% while for month was 3.58%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -2.29 and its current ratio was 1.20.

We are reserving judgment on the prudence of the REIT given the many unknown moving parts, Deutsche Bank said. That being said, we are confident the REIT is accretive to equity value, but how accretive is something we struggle with.

MGM Resorts also stated earnings of 12 cents per share on $2.28 billion in revenue for the most recent quarter. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had forecast for earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $2.3 billion.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. Through its wholly owned auxiliaries, the Company owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: wholly owned domestic resorts and MGM China. The wholly owned domestic resorts segment comprises non-gaming operations, counting hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

At the end of Friday’s trade, EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)s shares surged 16.05% to $8.33.

EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) offered -34.90% EPS for prior five years. The company has -56.50% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -34.40%. The company has $687.03 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 94.60%. Its price to book ratio was 3.29. Volatility of the stock was 15.46% for the week while for the month booked as 12.62%.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. The Company has developed a non‑invasive screening test called Cologuard for colorectal cancer. Its Cologuard test is a non‑invasive stool‑based deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) (sDNA) screening test designed to detect DNA markers.