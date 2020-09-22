Notable Runners – Alcatel-Lucent, (NYSE:ALU), Mylan N.V., (NASDAQ:MYL), Liberty Media Corporation, (NASDAQ:LMCA)

On Wednesday, Shares of Alcatel-Lucent (NYSE:ALU), gained 0.51% to $3.96.

Albertas 3C Information Solutions Incorporated (3CIS), a leading systems integrator in Western Canada, declared recently that it has signed a channel partner agreement with Alcatel-Lucent (Euronext Paris and NYSE: ALU).

As an Alcatel-Lucent Global Partner Program channel partner, 3CIS will market, distribute and service Alcatel-Lucent IP Routing and microwave communications products and solutions to government, education, oil and gas, and heavy industry customers in Western Canada.

The agreement highlights Alcatel-Lucents commitment to expand its customer base beyond traditional communications service providers.

The addition of 3CIS as a new partner gives business customers in Western Canada direct access to the next-generation communications networking products and solutions we offer, said Danny Rollins, Senior Vice-President, North America Partner Sales, Alcatel-Lucent. Together we can deliver the advanced communications networking solutions customers need to enhance their business and succeed in their market space.

Alcatel-Lucent provides Internet protocol (IP) and cloud networking, and ultra- broadband access worldwide. The company’s Core Networking segment offers IP routing, carrier Ethernet, network functions virtualization, and software defined networking applications and infrastructure to meet the challenges of network traffic growth while supporting the delivery of cloud-enabled business, mobile, and residential services for service providers, mobile network operators, cable/multiple system operators, transportation, utilities, and large-scale enterprises.

Shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), declined -2.09% to $44.49, during its last trading session.

Mylan, reminded shareholders of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO; TASE) that its offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Perrigo will expire on November 13, 2015 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Mylan reminds Perrigo shareholders that if the greater than 50 percent acceptance condition is not satisfied by November 13, 2015 at 8:00 AM ET, its offer will lapse and there will be no subsequent offer period. Mylan encourages Perrigo shareholders to tender by the close of business on Thursday, November 12, 2015 to avoid losing the opportunity to realize the benefits of its compelling offer. If the tender is successful, Perrigo shareholders whose tenders are received by 8:00 AM ET Friday are predictable to receive their consideration by Wednesday, November 18, 2015.

Mylan also reminds Perrigo shareholders of the noteworthy benefits of the Mylan offer and provides clarity on certain elements of the tender process.

Mylan N.V., through its auxiliaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded generic, and specialty pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company provides generic or branded generic pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, or transdermal patch forms, in addition to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Finally, Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LMCA), ended its last trade with 1.01% gain, and closed at $41.03.

Liberty Media Corporation, declared that its board of directors has authorized administration to pursue a reclassification of its common stock into three new tracking stock groups, one to be designated as the Liberty Braves Group, one to be designated as the Liberty Media Group and one to be designated as the Liberty Sirius Group, and to cause to be distributed subscription rights related to the Liberty Braves Group tracking stock following the creation of the new tracking stocks.

In connection with the creation of the new tracking stocks, record holders of Liberty’s Series A, Series B and Series C common stock would receive shares of the corresponding series of Liberty Braves tracking stock, Liberty Media tracking stock and Liberty Sirius tracking stock for each share of Liberty’s common stock held by them. In addition, following the creation of the new tracking stocks, Liberty would distribute to holders of its Liberty Braves tracking stock subscription rights to acquire shares of Series C Liberty Braves tracking stock. The record dates, distribution dates, and distribution ratios for the creation of the new tracking stocks and the distribution of subscription rights will be declared at a later date.

“We expect this recapitalization to highlight each tracking stock group’s operations, and the financial performance of its attributed assets, provide greater investor choice, and enable targeted capital raising while maintaining an optimal capital structure for Liberty,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty President & CEO.

Liberty Media Corporation, through its auxiliaries, engages in the media, communications, and entertainment businesses primarily in North America. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, in addition to infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides connected vehicle applications and services to enhance the safety, security, and driving experience for vehicle operators; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and distributes satellite and Internet radios, and accessories primarily through automakers, retail stores, and Website.

