News Review – Microchip Technology, (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock is Flat Today.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares are flat, during the current trading session.

Today, before the market open, a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, declared the MEC14XX family of highly configurable low-power embedded controllers customized to the needs of x86-based notebook and tablet platform designers.

The scalable family of MEC14XX devices is one of the first to support both the Intel® Corporations new Improved Serial Peripheral Interface (eSPI) and the existing Low Pin Count interface (LPC). To ease the mobile computing industrys transition to the new interface and lower-voltage designs, Microchips MEC14XX family also provides a flexible arrangement that allows multiple I/O signals to be configured to support either 3.3V or 1.8V, reducing the system bill-of-materials cost by eliminating the need for external voltage translators.

Microchips work with Intel in development and co-validation has assisted ensure that the new eSPI interface will be available on plan in future generations of Intel platforms, said Ahmad Zaidi VP/GM, Embedded IP Subsystems and Chipsets Group at Intel Corporation.

These features of the MEC14XX family also allow for a seamless migration of intellectual property (IP) reuse across multiple x86 computing platform architectures, such as Intel Atom™, Intel iCore™ and AMD-based systems. This is also Microchips first embedded controller family targeted for general x86 computing that comprises Microchips award-winning MPLAB® development tool support.

We have worked closely with our industry partners and our customers to stay on the forefront of defining, implementing, and validating the new eSPI system interface, said Ian Harris, vice president of Microchips Computing Products Group. The current LPC interface has served the computing market for more than 15 years, but has limitations as computing platforms continue to transition to lower voltages and as devices transition to smaller lithographies. We are proud of our contributions to the new eSPI interface, and expect it to serve the needs of the market well into the future.

The MEC14XX devices are offered with a choice of 128 KB, 160 KB or 192 KB of closely coupled SRAM for code and data that loads from SPI-flash. Designers can leverage the host SPI-flash (used for BIOS storage) for non-volatile EC firmware storage, as a cost-effective system solution. The added choice of either the MEC140X LPC interface devices or the MEC1418, which supports both the LPC and eSPI interfaces, allows the designer to select the most cost-effective device for a particular platform, and provides manufacturers the ability to preserve their investments as the industry transitions. All members of the Microchip MEC14XX family are pin and register compatible.

Development Support

Each member of the MEC14XX family is based on Microchips 32-bit PIC® MCU architecture and is supported by Microchips development tools. Examples comprise the MPLAB® XC Compilers, the MPLAB REAL ICE™ In-Circuit Emulator (part # DV244005, $499.98), the MPLAB ICD 3 In-Circuit Debugger (part # DV164035, $199.95) and the PICkit™ 3 Starter Kit (part # DV164130, $64.95). Development tools are available via any Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Pricing & Availability

The MEC1404 (128 KB SRAM) and MEC1408 (192 KB SRAM) embedded controllers supporting the Intel LPC interface are available today for sampling and volume production, starting at $1.68 each in 10,000-unit quantities. The MEC1418 (192 KB SRAM) embedded controller, supporting both the Intel LPC and eSPI interfaces, is available recently for sampling and volume production at $2.05 each, in 10,000-unit quantities. All MEC14XX devices are presently offered in a 128-VTQFP package.

After this news, the firm opened its current trade at $40.84, and as of now, it is trading at $40.31.

The total volume traded for the day is 924,793, as compared to its average daily volume of 2,484,370 shares. Institutional Investors own 92.70% of Company shares. During last 3-month period, 3.18% of total institutional ownership has changed in the company shares. The market capitalization as recorded for the firm is $8.51B.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.50. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Microchip Technology Incorporation develops manufactures and sells specialized semiconductor products used by customers for embedded control applications. The Company’s product portfolio comprises general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers, a spectrum of high-performance linear, mixed-signal, power administration, thermal administration, RF, safety, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity devices, in addition to serial EEPROMs, Serial Flash memories, Parallel Flash memories, and serial SRAM memories.

