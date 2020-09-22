News Review – General Electric Company, (NYSE:GE), Cisco Systems, (NASDAQ:CSCO), Coeur Mining, (NYSE:CDE)

On Thursday, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), gained 0.34% to $29.64.

General Electric Company The most buzzed about refrigerator of 2015 is now available to consumers nationwide with the declaration recently that Lowe’s will be the first national retail chain to offer the GE Café™ Series refrigerator with Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System. Manufactured in Louisville, the refrigerator features patented technology that not only makes hot water but also coffee, tea or any Keurig K-Cup hot beverage within the refrigerator, offering consumers a simplified, more convenient kitchen experience.

“We are excited to be able to offer our customers the convenience of brewing Keurig K-Cups using filtered water directly from their GE Café refrigerator,” said Craig Webber, Lowe’s merchandising vice president of appliances. “As the leading appliance retailer, Lowe’s is the first-to-market with the latest innovations that improve the customer experience and deliver greater value.”

The new GE Café Series refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup Brewing System will be found in more than 1,300 Lowe’s stores nationwide alongside a suite of GE innovative products, counting the new GE Profile™ Series freestanding electric or gas range with an edge-to-edge cooktop and the new Profile over-the-range microwave oven with Chef Connect technology.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company’s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), declined -0.14% to $28.43, during its last trading session.

Cisco Systems, has planned a conference call for Thursday, November 12, 2015, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to declare its first quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 24, 2015.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. It provides switching products, counting fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Finally, Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), ended its last trade with -5.28% loss, and closed at $2.69.

Coeur Mining, declared that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Palmarejo silver-gold mining complex in Mexico.

The mine plan in the technical report reflects annual production of about 5.9 million ounces of silver and 94,000 ounces of gold over a seven-year mine life. Pre-tax net cash flow of $305 million represents a four-fold improvement from the $75 million of pre-tax net cash flow in the last technical report filed for Palmarejo.

Coeur Mining, Inc., through its auxiliaries, engages in the ownership, operation, exploration, and development of silver and gold mining properties primarily in the United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina, Australia, Ecuador, Chile, and New Zealand. Its principal properties comprise the Palmarejo silver and gold mine in Mexico; San Bartolomé silver mine in Bolivia; Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Rochester silver and gold mine in Nevada; and the Endeavor mine, an underground zinc, lead, and silver mine in Australia.

