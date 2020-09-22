Mix Active Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Biomed Realty (NYSE:BMR), Chemours (NYSE:CC), American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

On Monday, Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR)s shares declined -0.04% to $23.39.

Biomed Realty Trust Inc (BMR) has market value of $4.76 billion while its EPS was booked as $0.98 in the last 12 months. The stock has 203.57 million shares outstanding. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 66.90% while net profit margin was 29.10%. Beta value of the company was 0.82; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on providing real estate to the life science industry in the United States. Its tenants primarily comprise biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other entities involved in the life science industry.

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)s shares dropped -4.93% to $6.07.

The Chemours Company (CC) declared at the White House that its low Global Warming Potential (GWP) products will eliminate an estimated 300 million tons CO2 equivalent by 2025, on a global basis.

Chemours Fluorochemicals announced this at the 2015 White House Hydrofluorocarbon Roundtable, expanding on a goal introduced at the same event last year to eliminate 245 million tons of greenhouse gases. This years more ambitious goal is made possible largely due to rapid global adoption of Chemours flagship Opteon™ low GWP refrigerants.

In 2015, Chemours commercially released three new low GWP refrigerants under its Opteon™ XP product line. In addition, the company introduced its new low GWP foam expansion agent, Formacel™ 1100, which saw its first residential installation in 2015 at a high-end, energy efficient home in Austin, Texas. Chemours also has seen continued growth of Opteon™ YF (HFO-1234yf) refrigerant for automotive applications, and now expects more than 18 million cars will be on the road using HFO-1234yf by the end of 2016.

The Chemours Company, a chemical company, provides titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions. Its flagship products comprise brands, such as Teflon, Ti-Pure, Krytox Viton, Opteon, and Nafion.

At the end of Mondays trade, American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)s shares surged 0.09% to $58.59.

American Electric Power (AEP) has planned a quarterly earnings conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 22. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.aep.com/webcasts.

The webcast will comprise audio of the call in addition to visuals of charts and graphics referred to by AEP administration during the call.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

