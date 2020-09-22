Market Movers: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), gained 0.07% at closed $104.02.

According to news report, Facebook, Google Quizzed by EU Lawmakers on Dutch Sandwich Deals

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) were among U.S. companies facing questions Monday from European Union lawmakers about their tax-reducing techniques, a month after regional antitrust regulators raised the stakes by ordering Starbucks Corp. and a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV unit to repay millions of euros in back taxes, according to Bloomberg

Share of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), inclined 1.40% at closed $750.42.

The queries about the “Dutch Sandwich” and the “Double Irish” tax arrangements that allow companies to declare income in lower-tax areas came as the European Commission weighs its next decisions on fiscal pacts Amazon.com Inc. arranged with Luxembourg and Apple Inc. with Ireland. Eleven companies, counting Amazon, faced questioning from the parliament’s special tax committee in Brussels.

Share of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), higher 1.63% at closed $114.18.

“We make use of tax incentives and tax structures that are well known, widely accessible and are employed by virtually all multinational companies,” Google’s Nicklas Lundblad, senior director, public policy and government relations, told the parliamentary committee. Bloomberg added

Share of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), gained 0.85% at closed $647.81.

Facebook, which has its European base in Ireland, also has operations in the Netherlands in the form of a commercial office, and a legal entity in Luxembourg, said Delphine Reyre, the company’s director of public policy, southern Europe.

“There is no ‘Dutch Sandwich’ in this,” she told the lawmakers. She said has “no preferential fiscal tax treatment” in Luxembourg. Bloomberg Report

