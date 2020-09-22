Major News Alert: Share of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Dropped -0.76%

Description:

Apple Inc News Update:

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), declined -0.75% to $117.50, during its current trading session, after a new weekly survey, conducted by research firm Wristly, showed that customers were not satisfied with the Apple Watch, Fortune reports.

The firm surveyed 330 people who owned an Apple Watch.

The biggest theme in the critiques was about performance, said Ben Bajarin, who assisted design Wristlys surveys.

Others complained about the battery and how the Watch was laggard in retrieving data.

Furthermore, it appears that while the Watch was created as a sibling to the iPhone, its functions seem constrained since it heavily relies on the iPhone for configuration, intelligence and Internet access, Quartz noted.

Overall, the new survey showed that around 86% of the respondents saw no value in the tech giants product.

On the other report, The Apple Watch may have captivated the wearables market, but not every owner is crazy about the gadget, according to CENT

The research firm Wristly wanted to know why, so it polled 330 Apple Watch owners in North America, Europe and other regions who had expressed dissatisfaction with Apples first wearable.

Nine of 10 of respondents cited the rather vague reason of not enough value from a device whose pricing starts at $349.

Getting more specific, 80 percent pointed to a limited set of features, while a somewhat smaller proportion thought that the Apple Watch was too slow or that the battery life was weak. Others said they were annoyed that the watch has to be tilted in order for them to see the time.

Cupertino, California-based Apple has sold an estimated 7 million of its smartwatches since they hit the market in April, easily dominating the young market for such devices, according to the Canalys research firm, but still a far cry from smartphone sales numbers. Other contenders comprise electronics heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics, LG and Motorola, together with more traditional watchmakers counting Tag Heuer. CENT Report