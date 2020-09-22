Investor’s Watch List – CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), Apollo Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL)

On Friday, Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX), lost -6.56% to $7.48.

CONSOL Energy, declared that it has accomplished the planned semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its revolving credit facility, resulting in the lending group reaffirming CONSOLs $2 billion borrowing base.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), declined -0.18% to $95.43, during its last trading session.

Monsanto Company’s (MON) Robb Fraley, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief technology officer, will address investors in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Citi Basic Materials Conference. Fraley will discuss product performance, the company’s planned initiatives and long-term growth drivers, future expectations and other matters related to the company’s business. Fraley’s session will start at 2:45 p.m. ET (1:45 p.m. CT).

Finally, Shares of Apollo Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), ended its last trade with -2.54% loss, and closed at $6.91.

As a partner of Apollo Education Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOL), University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. in addition to online throughout the world.

University of Phoenix, declared and offered congratulations to College of Security and Criminal Justice Academic Dean Garland H. Williams, Ph.D., stepped down Army colonel, on his induction into the International Adult and Ongoing Education Hall of Fame (IACE Hall of Fame). The IACE Hall of Fame honors leaders in the field of ongoing education and adult learning and is commemorating its 20th anniversary this year.

“We are thrilled to see Garland recognized for his exceptional efforts to develop and deliver quality educational opportunities for security and criminal justice professionals,” said Spider Marks, executive dean, College of Security and Criminal Justice. “Garland is a true advocate and mentor for University of Phoenix students due to his passion for the industry and commitment to building the next generation of security and criminal justice leaders. He continues to set a standard for others to follow, and we are proud of all that he has done to strengthen the College’s academic offerings and the industries we serve.”

Dr. Williams has been with the University since 2010. He joined the University as associate regional vice president for the Military Division, following a distinguished career in the United States Army. While in the armed forces, Dr. Williams held multiple educational positions counting assistant professor of social sciences at the United States Military Academy, basic course trainer at the Engineer Officer Basic Course, and commandant of the Army Administration Staff College. As commandant, Dr. Williams developed and implemented the Armys Civilian Education System that trained the Department of the Armys 350,000 civilians in leadership and administration.