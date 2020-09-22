Investors Focused Stocks: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), The WhiteWave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV), Perrigo Company Public Limited Company (NYSE:PRGO)

On Wednesday, Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), lost -0.07% to $43.33.

U.S. Bancorp, welcomed Medal of Honor recipient Clinton (“Clint”) Romesha to Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 10 as the company paused to honor its military veterans and active duty employees in recognition of Veterans Day.

Richard Davis, chairman, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Bancorp, has hosted an annual Veterans Day call for the past 7 years. The call is tied to the company’s Proud to Serve group, which manages all of the ways that U.S. Bank supports, respects and gives back to the men and women of the armed services. Richard (“Dick”) Payne co-hosted the call. Payne is a veteran, vice chairman and co-founder of Proud to Serve at U.S. Bank.

“This day of honor and respect for our brave military personnel is special to U.S. Bank because every employee in our company knows the lengths to which these men and women have sacrificed for our safety and freedom,” Davis said. “It is an honor and a pleasure to say ‘thank you,’ to celebrate these American heroes and to introduce new ways in which U.S. Bank is supporting veterans.”

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which comprise checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, in addition to credit card services, leasing, financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Shares of The WhiteWave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV), declined -0.54% to $42.67, during its last trading session.

The WhiteWave Foods Company, stated record results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

WhiteWave stated third quarter 2015 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.33, not taking into account operating costs associated with its China joint venture. Counting joint venture costs, WhiteWave stated third quarter 2015 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.31.

Adjusted net sales for third quarter 2015 were $1.0 billion, a 17 percent improvement from net sales of $857 million in third quarter 2014. These strong results were driven by growth across all segments, in addition to contributions from acquisitions. On a constant currency basis, adjusted net sales raised 20 percent in third quarter 2015 over the same period in 2014. Not Taking Into Account acquisitions, adjusted organic constant currency net sales raised 11 percent in third quarter 2015 over the same period in 2014.

Adjusted operating income for third quarter 2015 raised 25 percent to $102 million, contrast to $82 million in third quarter 2014. On a constant currency basis, adjusted operating income raised 31 percent in third quarter 2015 over the same period in 2014.

The WhiteWave Foods Company, a consumer packaged food and beverage company, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, salads, fruits and vegetables, coffee creamers and beverages, and dairy products and organic produce in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Americas Foods & Beverages, Americas Fresh Foods, and Europe Foods & Beverages.

Finally, Shares of Perrigo Company Public Limited Company (NYSE:PRGO), ended its last trade with -1.21% loss, and closed at $161.06.

Perrigo Company, issued the following response to Mylans press release.

Mylan is resorting to desperate tactics on the eve of its tender offer deadline, having failed to persuade our long-term shareholders of the merits of its inadequate offer.

First, as much as Mylan would like to highlight made-up numbers, the actual premium it has offered is one of the lowest on record. It is simply not an acceptable change of control premium, and the grossly inadequate offer does not even remotely reflect the value of the terrific growth company Perrigo shareholders own; Perrigo has outperformed Mylan significantly and has returned a Total Shareholder Return of 971% since 2007.i Over the past three years, Perrigo shares have traded at an average P/E multiple of 20.2x while Mylan has underperformed its peers at an average P/E multiple of 10.6x,ii highlighting the fundamental difference in performance and growth prospects between our companies. Applying Perrigos proven multiple to its 2016 predictable earnings of $9.45iii (counting share repurchase) shows the tremendous value, in excess of Mylans offer, that lies ahead for Perrigo shares.

Perrigo shareholders deserve much better than the inadequate offer Mylan is presenting.

Perrigo Company plc, through its auxiliaries, develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare (CHC), Branded Consumer Healthcare (BCH), Prescription Pharmaceuticals (Rx Pharmaceuticals), Specialty Sciences, and Other segments.

You may also like

Trending Stock to Observe: Alibaba Group Holding…Active U.S Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Facebook I…Trader’s Round Up – National Bank of Greece, (NYSE…Notable Runners – Alcatel-Lucent, (NYSE:ALU)…Investor’s Watch List – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEY…Active Stock’s Momentum: CSX Corp., (NYSE:CSX), Di…Hot Stock’s Alert: Youku Tudou Inc. (NYSE:YOKU), J…Investor’s Alert: JetBlue Airways Corporation, (NA…Volatile Movements: Amazon.com, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hel…