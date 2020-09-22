Investor’s Alert: HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), Bio Marin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

On Monday, Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), gained 3.68% to $12.13.

HMS Holdings Corp., declared that is has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Fierce Innovation Awards: Payer Edition, an awards program from the publisher of Fierce Health Payer and Fierce Health care. HMS was recognized as one of three finalists in the category of Fraud and Abuse Prevention/Detection.

HMS was selected as a finalist for its innovative, industry leading fraud prevention module, link visualization. The cloud-based solution builds on the company’s fraud prevention capabilities, allowing healthcare payers to quickly identify potential partnership and collusion between suspect providers and members.

Healthcare fraud costs the country tens of billions of dollars a year. The deliberately deceptive nature of many schemes is based on complex and hidden relationships and multiple layers of individuals and entities. HMS’s new tool allows payers to better identify these layers through data visualization in order to find potential fraud quickly.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), inclined 0.37% to $67.76, during its last trading session.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, issued a new 40-year operating license to Duke Energy for the Catawba-Wateree Hydroelectric Project. It became effective Nov. 1, 2015.

The new license allows the company to continue operating its 13 hydroelectric stations and 11 associated reservoirs located along the Catawba-Wateree River in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The significance of the new license cannot be overstated, said Steve Jester, vice president of water strategy, hydro licensing and lake services for Duke Energy. Receiving the new license ensures the Catawba-Wateree River will continue to support and sustain communities across the Carolinas for at least the next 40 years.

Finally, Shares of Bio Marin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), ended its last trade with -1.12% loss, and closed at $95.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, declared that the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met to discuss the data presented to support the New Drug Application (NDA) for KyndrisaTM (drisapersen) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) amenable to exon 51 skipping. The committee reviewed the Kyndrisa data package, which comprises three randomized, placebo controlled trials with more than 300 patients and more than 500 patient years of exposure. The committee talked about the overall strengths and weaknesses of the application but was not asked to vote on a recommendation for approval of Kyndrisa.

I’d like to thank the patients, families and physicians who take partd in Kyndrisa clinical trials and in recently’s panel negotiation,” said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and chief executive officer of BioMarin. “We look forward to ongoing our efforts to bring Kyndrisa to the Duchenne community. After recently’s meeting, our next step is to continue working with the FDA as they complete their regulatory review.”

“The Committee’s negotiation recently is part of the FDA’s evaluation of Kyndrisa and the potential for a treatment option for the Duchenne community in the United States,” said Debra Miller, co-founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “We have long supported the research and development of Kyndrisa and eagerly anticipate the FDA’s decision, which could make our hopes for therapy a reality.”