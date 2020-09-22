Hot Stock to Observe: Twitter, (NYSE:TWTR), Exact Sciences Corporation, (NASDAQ:EXAS), PulteGroup, (NYSE:PHM)

On Friday, Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), lost -1.19% to $25.75.

Twitter, has the market capitalization of $17.59B and its EPS growth ratio for the past five years was 0.00%. The return on assets ratio of the Company was -9.40% while its return on investment ratio was -10.30%. Price to sales ratio was 8.85 while 47.20% of stock was owned by Institutional investors. The Company earned $-556.10M in prior twelve months.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It offers various products and services for users, counting Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Vine and video, a mobile application that enables users to create and distribute short looping videos.

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), inclined 3.82% to $9.23, during its last trading session.

On November 25, 2015, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) posted the 2016 Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory Fee Plan (CLFS) on its website. The reimbursement national limitation amount (NLA) for Cologuard within the 2016 CLFS appears to be inconsistent with what CMS publicly communicated on November 17, 2015, when issuing a final reimbursement decision for Cologuard using the crosswalk methodology to CPT codes 81315, 81275, and 82274. Based on the 2016 CLFS as posted, the sum of the NLAs for those three codes is $501.26.

Last year, the NLA for Cologuard in the 2015 CLFS, as initially posted on the CMS website, was significantly lower than the sum of the NLAs for the three codes to which Cologuard is cross-walked. CMS subsequently issued a correction to the 2015 CLFS and ultimately established an NLA for Cologuard of $492.72.

Exact Sciences requested that CMS clarify the 2016 reimbursement rate for Cologuard. Exact Sciences will communicate more information as it becomes available.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing non-invasive colorectal cancer screening products. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA colorectal cancer screening test that is designed to detect pre-cancerous lesions or polyps, and each of the four stages of colorectal cancer. Its Cologuard test comprises proprietary and patented methods that isolate and analyze the human DNA that are shed into stool every day from the exfoliation of cells that line the colon; and also protein marker to detect blood in the stool, utilizing an antibody-based fecal immunochemical test.

Finally, Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), ended its last trade with -0.46% loss, and closed at $19.66.

PulteGroup, has market capitalization of $6.86B. The Company has 349.14M shares outstanding while EPS in next five years is expected to reach 8.80% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 18.30%. The Company’s price to sale ratio was 1.20 while price to book ratio was 1.51.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its auxiliaries, engages in the homebuilding business; mortgage banking operations; and title operations in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on land. It offers various home designs, counting single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Pulte Homes, Del Webb, and Centex brand names.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.