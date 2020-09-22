CYREN 2016 Cyberthreat Report Shows 55% Annual Improvement in Phishing, Steady Upswing in Malware Stocks Newswire

On Tuesday, Shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) traded at $2.53 by gaining 1.62% with price volatility of 7.24% for a week and 6.46% for a month plus price volatility’s Average True Range for 14 days was 0.10 and its beta stands at 0.38 times.

Stocks after opening at $1.56 hit high price of $1.65 and on last session stock held volume of 18,956 shares which was unexpectedly lower than its average volume of 83,646 shares.

A U.S based company CYREN (NASDAQ: CYRN) protects more than 600 million users against cyber attacks and data breaches through its cloud-based web, email, mobile and endpoint security solutions, recently the company declared in its 2016 CYREN Cyberthreat Report that it tracked 3.96 million active phishing URLs in 2015 – a 55% improvement over 2014.

This ongoing boom for phishing is a clear indicator that criminals are in the midst of an ongoing shift away from lower-value, consumer-oriented targets to a focus on specific, higher-value businesses and individuals, stated Lior Kohavi, CTO at CYREN. This means that an emphasis on prevention rather than detection is critical. We can no longer accept the idea that a first successful breach must happen before others can be protected. Criminal tactics have changed – and so must the industrys mindset.

CYRENs report also notes that new malware rose 14% in 2015 to 95.54 million detections. New malware aimed at Android users raised at a slower 5% pace to reach 3.25 million detections.

Relied upon by many of the worlds largest technology companies such as Dell, Google, McAfee and Microsoft, CYREN offers enterprise-focused security as a service (SecaaS) solutions in addition to embedded solutions for software and security providers . CYRENs global cloud security platform processes more than 17 billion daily transactions and uses innovative zero-day protection technology to proactively block over 130 million threats each day.

Technical Analysis: Short-term as well long term investors always focus on the liquidity of the stocks so for that concern, liquidity measure in recent quarter results of the company was recorded 1.50 as current ratio and on the opponent side the debt to equity ratio was 0.11 and long-term debt to equity ratio also remained 0.00.

As the owner ship concerns stock institutional ownership remained 33.90% while insider ownership included 13.39%. The share capital of CYRN has 31.40 Million outstanding shares amid them 65.43 Million shares have been floated in market.

For investors focus on the performance of the stocks so the CYRN showed weekly ahead performance of 15.71% which was maintained for the month at 2.53%. Correspondingly the negative performance for the quarter was remained -12.43% and if took notice on yearly performance that was -37.93% whereas the year to date performance halted at -4.71%.