CONSTANT MOVEMENTS OF HEALTHCARE STOCKS: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM), HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI)

On Tuesday, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:ATNM)s shares inclined 9.75% to $3.10.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ATNM) declared that the Company will be ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on January 4, 2016.

Sandesh Seth, Executive Chairman of Actinium, stated, Actinium anticipates 2016 to be a transformational year where we will see our lead drug candidate, Iomab-B, start a pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial having just had its IND cleared and our cd33 targeting drug candidate, Actimab-A, start a Phase 2 clinical trial. With many milestones ahead of us this year, we are very exc

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company develops therapies for life threatening diseases using its alpha particle immunotherapy platform and other related and similar technologies. Its products comprise Actimab-A, an antibody-drug construct, which comprises monoclonal antibody Lintuzumab and alpha emitting radioisotope actinium 225; and is in multicenter Phase I/II clinical trials for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA)s shares gained 1.37% to $68.97. The last trading range of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) ranges between $68.24 and $69.33. The EPS of the company stands at $4.78. The 52-week range shows that the stock reached higher at $95.49 while its lower range is $43.91 in the last 52-weeks. The average volume of the company is at 3.78 million with the Outstanding Shares of 407.67 million. The market capitalization of the company is $28.10 billion. The Beta of the company stands at 1.13 with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 55.00.

Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.Com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.22.

HCA Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, counting inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)s shares dipped -1.50% to $0.692. GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) is now worth about $112.30 billion. The share price has made a -8.12% loss in the past 5 days and has lost -5.26% since 2015 kicked off. Analysts are forecasting EPS growth of -0.27% for next fiscal year. The stock trades with a beta of 2.46. The stock price is below by -30.10% as contrast to the average price over the last 200 days.

Research firm Zacks has rated GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and has ranked it at 1, indicating that for the short term the shares are a strong buy. 1 Wall Street analysts have given the company an average rating of 3. The shares have received a hold rating based on the suggestion from 1 analysts in latest recommendations.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer and other serious medical conditions.