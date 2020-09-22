Business Tech Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), Ascent Solar Technologies, (NASDAQ:ASTI), Applied Materials, (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Share of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) jumped 1.69% and is at $4.82 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $4.73 on Thursday, and is moving between $4.73 – $4.89, through the day.

Frontier Secure, a service of Frontier Communications Corporation, declared an enhancement to its computer and mobile security products. The new Multi-Device Security combines computer and mobile protection to provide comprehensive, award-winning security for consumers. Powered by security leader and partner F-Secure®, Frontier Secure’s Multi-Device Security covers Windows PCs and Macs, in addition to Android and iOS-based tablet and smart phones.

Multi-Device Security assists protect your entire digital life with:

Virus Protection: Assists keep your devices safe from viruses, trojans, and spyware

Browsing and Banking Protection: Assists keep you protected even when you’re not actively using the software

Network Protection: Assists keep your Internet connection safe

Comprehensive Protection: Protects up to 10 devices under a single subscription

Brent Heilman, Director of Product Development for Frontier Secure, notes, “We are removing the hassle of getting multiple security products to cover the range of devices found in most homes. Multi-device Security makes it easy to setup and manage security for your devices via one simple-to-use interface.”

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) inclined 10.00% right now and is at $0.165. The 52-week range of the share price is from $0.10 – $2.08. The company has total market capitalization of $ 14.14 billion.

Ascent Solar Technologies, declared the brands expanded participation at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

2016 is poised to be a year of rapid growth for Ener Plex both in product breadth and revenue, said Justin R. Jacobs, Manager of Brand Development for Ener Plex & Ascent Solar. CES is the perfect launch-pad for this growth; visitors to our exhibit will be treated to the next generation of mobility power in each of our key verticals: Mobile, Outdoor and Emergency Power.

Mr. Jacobs continued, Both Ener Plex and Ascent Solar continue to excel in pushing the boundaries of technological innovation, evidenced by our most recent US Patent award, the 2015 R&D 100 award and our litany of product design awards. This year at CES we will continue this tradition with the debut of new technology, products and product platforms which will facilitate growth in 2016.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), lost -1.27%, and is now trading at $18.27. Its overall volume is 6.21 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 13.02 million.

Applied Materials, declared that Dr. Chorng-Ping Chang, who leads the company`s planned external research with universities and industry consortia, has been named a 2016 IEEE Fellow. Dr. Chang is being recognized for his contributions to replacement gate and shallow trench isolation for CMOS technology, which have had a profound impact on the advancement of integrated circuit (IC) fabrication. The IEEE Grade of Fellow is conferred by the IEEE Board of Directors upon a person with an outstanding record of accomplishments in any of the IEEE fields of interest. IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement. The total number selected in any one year cannot exceed one-tenth of one-percent of the total voting membership.

Chorng-Ping`s brilliant work assisted the industry adopt novel methods in CMOS scaling and made important contributions to the performance, functionality and size of the electronic products we use every day, said Dr. Om Nalamasu, senior vice president and CTO of Applied Materials. I commend him on this well-deserved honor and for his efforts leading Applied Materials` collaborations with universities and consortia.

Dr. Chang`s outstanding technical contributions and extensive semiconductor industry community service span nearly three decades. While working at Bell Laboratories he led pioneering research that assisted the industry through one of the most noteworthy transitions in the history of CMOS technology the shift from the gate-first to the gate-last (replacement gate) process. His work on extending the use of replacement gate technology continued at Applied Materials, and recently virtually all state-of-the-art CMOS logic devices, counting FinFET transistors, use replacement gate technology. In addition, early on in his career Dr. Chang made pivotal contributions in deposition, etching and advanced plasma processing technologies.

