Active Market Movers: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

During Wednesday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), lost -0.07% to $30.17.

General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified infrastructure and financial services company. Today, The Company declared that GDS International LLC, otherwise known as Global Drilling Support (GDS), has implemented its Equipment Insight solution at drilling rigs located in the Marcellus region of Pennsylvania to improve data collection, analytics and administration capabilities. Powered by Predix, the software-as-a-service offering enables GDS — a leading provider of top drive manufacturing, maintenance and repair — to better monitor the health of its top drives, assisting to optimize operation and maintain rig uptime.

“GE’s robust Equipment Insight solution enables us to receive a continuous flow of data from our top drives and other automated oilfield equipment,” said Keith Holliday, president, GDS. “With this technology, we will be able to get a better look at valuable operating statistics and performance administration data, assisting us to improve functionality for our customers and increasing the amount of time between planned service intervals. GE’s solution offered us the easy-to-install, subscription-based service model that we were looking for. In addition, GE’s continuous investments in the Industrial Internet demonstrate that it is committed to changing and improving how data is used to provide both short-term results and to better position us for the future of big data.”

General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified infrastructure and financial services company. The products and services of the Company range from aircraft engines, power generation, oil and gas production equipment, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing and industrial products.

Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), declined -0.78% to $235.38, during its current trading session.

As world leaders gather in Paris to discuss climate change and global warming, America’s love affair with the SUV rages on, as evident in car sales numbers of November, according to MarketWatch

SUVs have dethroned minivans, which dethroned station wagons before them, as the transportation mode of choice for families. But their appeal is stronger and broader than ever, as gasoline prices fall and car makers launch compact SUVs that are closer in price to other types of vehicles and more fuel efficient.

“SUVs have reached their highest ever U.S. market share in 2015, accounting for 35.5% of sales,” said Jeremy Acevedo, an analyst with Edmunds.com. That compares with 24% in 2002 and 30% in 2010, he said.

Sales of trucks and vans, by comparison, account for 14% and 5%, respectively, of car sales so far this year. That’s unchanged from 2010 in the case of trucks, and compares with a 6% market share for vans in 2010. MarketWatch Report

Tesla Motors, Inc. is a United States-based company, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, electric vehicle powertrain components and stationary energy storage systems. The Company sells and produces a vehicle under the name Model S, which is a fully electric, four-door, five-adult passenger sedan.

Finally, Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), dipped -2.95%, and is now trading at $30.86.

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. On November 25, Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (Mobi724 or the Company) (CSE:MOS), a technology leader in the digital incentives, couponing and payment space, declares that its board of directors has authorized the terms of a bridge financing according to which the Company would issue secured convertible debentures (SCD) or proceeds of up to $750,000.00 (Bridge Financing). The SCD mature on June 30th, 2016 (Maturity Date) and will accrue interest at a rate of 18% per annum. The SCD shall be convertible at the option of the Company upon completion of the $3,000,000.00 financing declared in June 2015 at a price of $0.0825 per share and shall count towards said financing. As of this date, $850,000.00 or the $3,000,000.00 has been raised. The holder shall be entitled to receive one (1) common share purchase warrant for every common share received following conversion and shall expire on December 31, 2016. The SCD are secured by first ranking hypothec on the assets of the Company. The Convertible Debentures will be sold following exemptions from prospectus requirements to purchasers in Canada and will not be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The common shares issuable upon conversion will be listed on the CSE and will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

Mobi724 Global Solutions (CSE:MOS), formerly Hybrid PayTech World Inc. (CSE:HPT), a corporation based in Montreal, Canada, is a technology leader in digital incentives (such as mobile couponing & loyalty rewards) and payment solutions (counting mobile payment).

The Company is a single source supplier of phosphate and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. It operates in two segments. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.