Active Gainers In The Spotlight: Mattel, (NASDAQ:MAT), Mobile TeleSystems, (NYSE:MBT), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, (NASDAQ:LSCC)

During Tuesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), surged 7.70% to $25.61.

Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK), a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign Mints, has designated Cary Dickson as chief financial officer, effective November 9, 2015.

“As we continue to expand A-Mark’s services and international footprint, we look to leverage Cary’s proven expertise in finance and global operations,�? said the company’s CEO, Greg Roberts. “He not only brings a wealth of capital markets experience, but also possesses a deep understanding of consumer products, which will prove instrumental in our planned initiatives to drive profitable growth.�?

Dickson brings to the position of CFO more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry. He formerly held various finance position at Mattel Brands (MAT), a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of toys and family products, counting VP of finance and CFO of Mattel Foundation.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, counting Barbie, Monster High, Disney Classics, Ever After High, Little Mommy, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, Disney Planes, BOOMco, Radica, Toy Story, Max Steel, WWE Wrestling, and Batman.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT), inclined 7.45% to $7.07, during its current trading session.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC, declares its unaudited IFRS financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2015.

Key Financial Highlights of Q3 2015

Merged group revenue raised 7.4% y-o-y to RUB 115.0 bln

Total revenue in Russia rose 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 103.9 bln

Mobile service revenue in Russia improved 1.0% y-o-y to RUB 78.0 bln

Data traffic revenue in Russia grew 20.2% y-o-y to RUB 20.6 bln

Handset sales in Russia raised 58.8% y-o-y to RUB 12.6 bln

Group Adjusted OIBDA down 1.9% y-o-y to RUB 48.0 bln

OIBDA in Russia down 2.1% y-o-y to RUB 44.5 bln

MTS raises its Group guidance:

Group revenue growth of more than 4%

Revenue growth in MTS Russia of more than 4%

MTS reiterates its guidance:

Group OIBDA margin of more than 40%

FY2015 CAPEX in the amount of RUB 92 bln reflecting planned investments in 3G network development in Ukraine

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC provides telecommunication services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It offers a range of mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, counting data transfer, broadband, pay-TV, and various value-added services, in addition to sells equipment and accessories.

Finally, Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), gained 7.71%, and is now trading at $5.31.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, declared the appointment of Glen Hawk as Chief Operating Officer (“COO�?). This is a new position for the Company. Mr. Hawk formerly served as the Company’s Corporate Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role as COO, Mr. Hawk will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s operations, sales and marketing functions. He will report directly to the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Darin G. Billerbeck.

Darin G. Billerbeck, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are happy that Glen has agreed to take on the expanded role of COO. His extensive semiconductor industry experience, market insight and drive make him ideal for this position. Glen’s direct role in assisting companies to create value through growth and market differentiation will continue to benefit Lattice as we move forward.�?

Glen Hawk, Chief Operating Officer, said, “I joined Lattice Semiconductor earlier this year because I was excited about the Company’s long-term prospects. I look forward to partnering with Darin and the leadership team to accelerate growth by delivering compelling FPGA, ASSP and millimeter wave solutions to our customers.�?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers products based on field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and complex programmable logic devices (CPLDs) architectures. The company provides various lattice products, such as LatticeECP families, which are designed for customers who need programmable logic devices that offer digital signal processing capabilities; and MachXO families of versatile non-volatile reconfigurable FPGAs, which are designed for applications that are implemented using CPLDs or low-density FPGAs.

