Investor’s Alert – The Coca-Cola Company, (NYSE:KO), Arena Pharmaceuticals, (NASDAQ:ARNA), Breitburn Energy Partners, (NASDAQ:BBEP)

On Wednesday, Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), gained 1.46% to $42.28.

Soda giant Coca-Cola Co. is wading deeper into the small but fast-growing sparkling water category as it tries to compete with popular brands like Perrier and LaCroix, according to Market Watch.

The maker of Coke, Sprite and Fanta said Wednesday it will start selling a carbonated version of its smartwater brand this month in some restaurants, hotels and stores in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. It plans a broader rollout next year.

The move follows a decade long decline in U.S. sales volumes of traditional flavored sodas industry wide. Americans have been scaling back on regular soda amid obesity concerns. More recently they’ve been dropping diet soda to avoid artificial sweeteners.

But consumption of bottled water is rising rapidly—especially if it has bubbles. Although it remains a niche category, carbonated bottled water sales raised 10% to $786 million last year in the U.S., according to industry tracker Euromonitor International. Market Watch Reports

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages comprise nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), inclined 15.61% to $2, during its last trading session.

The year-to-date (YTD) performance reflected a -42.36% below last year. During the past month the stock loses -13.42%, bringing three-month performance to -37.89% and six-month performance to -54.44%. The stock holds the market capitalization of 419.61M.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors. The company offers BELVIQ, a drug used to treat chronic weight administration in adults. It is also developing a portfolio of programs in various therapeutic areas, counting cardiovascular, central nervous system, and metabolic diseases.

Finally, Shares of Breitburn Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BBEP), ended its last trade flat, and closed at $2.13.

The stock, after recent close, is -9.64% below their SMA 50 and -6.90% from SMA20 and is -49.59% below than SMA200. The company has 0.28 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.26. It beta stands at 1.13.

Breitburn Energy Partners LP, an independent oil and gas partnership, acquires, exploits, and develops oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s oil, NGL, and natural gas reserves are primarily located in seven producing areas comprising the Arkansas, Louisiana, and East Texas; Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky; Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Mid-Continent covering Oklahoma, Kansas, and the Texas Panhandle; Rockies in Wyoming; Florida and Alabama; and California.

