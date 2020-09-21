Bright Stocks to Track: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), M&T; Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), Aon plc Class A Ordinary Shares (UK) (NYSE:AON)

Share of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) dropped -2.85% and is at $40.08 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $41.23 on Friday, and is moving between $ 40.07 – $41.38, through the day.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., declared the acquisition of Brown Hobbs & McMurray Insurance in Urbana, Illinois. Terms of the transaction were not revealed.

Founded in 1859, Brown Hobbs & McMurray (BHM) is a retail insurance broker providing commercial property/casualty, employee benefits, risk administration consulting and personal lines insurance services to clients in the Midwest. Thomas Brown, Paul Hobbs, William Hobbs, Dick and Rich McMurray, and their associates will continue to operate in Urbana under the direction of Michael Pesch, head of Gallaghers Midwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operation.

BHM has a great reputation for its level of expertise, outstanding client service, and middle-market client focus, said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. Their Champaign/Urbana footprint and strong carrier relationships will assist expand our central Illinois presence. BHM will be a terrific addition to our Midwest region, and we are extremely happy to welcome Tom, Paul, Bill, Dick, Rich and their team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its auxiliaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk administration services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Brokerage, Risk Administration, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale brokerage operations.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) declined -3.78% right now and is at $120.03. The 52-week range of the share price is from $111.50 – $134.00. The company has total market capitalization of $21.34 billion.

M&T Bank customers can add their M&T Bank debit or credit card to Android Pay, the convenient way to pay with an Android phone. The free new service from Google allows customers to use their Android phone (running 4.4 or higher) to pay for purchases at more than one million stores across the U.S.

M&T Bank customers can load their M&T Bank debit or credit cards to Android Pay to make payments at merchants that accept contactless payments. Customers do not need to have their card with them to make a payment – purchases can be made by simply unlocking their phone and placing it over the terminal.

For smartphone users, we understand their device can assist in many aspects of their day-to-day lives, counting being their digital wallet, said Paris Roselli, M&T Bank Senior Vice President of Digital and Telephone Banking. Android Pay is a great complement to our credit and debit card products, and this enhancement reflects our efforts to invest in services that improve the customer experience.

M&T Bank Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. The company’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash administration, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Shares of Aon plc Class A Ordinary Shares (UK) (NYSE:AON), lost -2.45%, and is now trading at $90.99. Its overall volume is 0.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 1.32 million.

Tele performance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer administration, recently declares its operations in China have been recognized by Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement and health solutions business of Aon plc (AON), as a 2015 Aon Best Employer for the second year in a row. The Aon Best Employers program measures and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

We are honored to be recognized as a 2015 Aon Best Employer by the prestigious Aon Hewitt, said Joseph Wai, Chief Executive Officer, Tele performance China. Our success is a result of our employees commitment to delivering high value to our clients. We are proud to continuously engage our employees and cultivate a healthy working environment. This acknowledgement would not be possible without the talent and dedication of our China team. Thank you to Aon Hewitt and our Tele performance family.

With more than 15 years of experience in best employer studies across the world, and backed by more than 20 years of experience in employee research, the Aon Best Employers program compares organizations to identify those that strive to create a competitive advantage through their people and become employers of choice.

Aon plc provides risk administration services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions.

