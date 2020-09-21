Afternoon Trade News Review: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

During Wednesday’s afternoon trade, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gained 0.48% to $54.42.

Microsoft Corporation, and Red Hat Inc. (RHT) on Wednesday declared a partnership that will assist customers embrace hybrid cloud computing by providing greater choice and flexibility deploying Red Hat solutions on Microsoft Azure. As a key component of today’s declaration, Microsoft is offering Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the preferred choice for enterprise Linux workloads on Microsoft Azure. In addition, Microsoft and Red Hat are also working together to address common enterprise, ISV and developer needs for building, deploying and managing applications on Red Hat software across private and public clouds.

Key elements of the partnership comprise the following:

Red Hat solutions available natively to Microsoft Azure customers. In the coming weeks, Microsoft Azure will become a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, enabling customers to run their Red Hat Enterprise Linux applications and workloads on Microsoft Azure. Red Hat Cloud Access subscribers will be able to bring their own virtual machine images to run in Microsoft Azure. Microsoft Azure customers can also take advantage of the full value of Red Hats application platform, counting Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform, Red Hat JBoss Web Server, Red Hat Gluster Storage and OpenShift, Red Hats platform-as-a-service offering. In the coming months, Microsoft and Red Hat plan to provide Red Hat On-Demand — pay-as-you-go Red Hat Enterprise Linux images available in the Azure Marketplace, supported by Red Hat.

Integrated enterprise-grade support spanning hybrid environments. Customers will be offered cross-platform, cross-company support spanning the Microsoft and Red Hat offerings in an integrated way, unlike any previous partnership in the public cloud. By co-locating support teams on the same premises, the experience will be simple and seamless, at cloud speed.

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. Its Computing and Gaming Hardware segment provides Xbox gaming and entertainment consoles and accessories, second-party and third-party video games, and Xbox Live subscriptions; surface devices and accessories; and Microsoft PC accessories.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), declined -0.21% to $28.55, during its current trading session.

Rob Lloyd, who took over as CEO of Hyperloop Technologies Inc. in September after leaving his job as president at Cisco Systems, made some bold predictions about Elon Musks ultra-high-speed transit plans for California on Wednesday, according to Business Journals.

Governments around the world will want Hyperloops of their own once they understand what it can do for their economies, he told CNBC while attending the Web Summit in Dublin, Ireland.

When he took the Hyperloop job a few months ago, Lloyd projected that the first test systems were still two or three years away. But he said he believed goods and people will be moved through high-speed tubes in about five years. Business Journals Reports

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. It provides switching products, counting fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Finally, Shares of VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), lost -0.64%, and is now trading at $1.55.

VIVUS, declared the following presentations at Obesity Week 2015, Los Angeles Convention Center. Posters will be available for viewing throughout the program (Wednesday, November 4, 2015 through Friday, November 6, 2015), with author(s) available for Q&A during the session as noted.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, and sexual health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and raised physical activity for chronic weight administration in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

