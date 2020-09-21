Active Stocks Trader’s Round Up: Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

On Wednesday, Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), lost -0.68% to $54.40.

Royal Dutch Shell plc and Shell International Finance, declared they have extended their USD 7,480 mln revolving credit facility with a group of relationship banks with one year. This 5 +1 +1 year facility was accomplished on the 4th of December 2013.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an independent oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. The company explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades natural gas; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), declined -1.05% to $50.49, during its last trading session.

MetLife, declared the following results for the third quarter of 2015:

MetLife stated operating earnings of $705 million, down 61 percent from the third quarter of 2014, and 59 percent on a constant currency basis. On a per share basis, operating earnings were $0.62, down 61 percent over the preceding year quarter. Operating earnings in the Americas reduced 18 percent, and 16 percent on a constant currency basis. Operating earnings in Asia raised 9 percent, and 26 percent on a constant currency basis. Operating earnings in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) reduced 15 percent, but were up 14 percent on a constant currency basis.

Third quarter 2015 operating earnings comprised the following items:

a formerly declared non-cash charge related to the tax treatment of a wholly-owned U.K. investment partner of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (MLIC), which reduced operating earnings by $792 million, or $0.70 per share, after tax

results of the annual actuarial assumption review, and other insurance adjustments, which reduced operating earnings by $92 million, or $0.08 per share, after tax

variable investment income below the company’s 2015 quarterly plan range by $37 million, or $0.03 per share, after tax and the impact of deferred acquisition costs (DAC)

favorable one-time tax items, which raised operating earnings by $72 million, or $0.06 per share, after tax

favorable catastrophe experience and preceding year development, which raised operating earnings by $21 million, or $0.02 per share, after tax

MetLife’s operating return on equity (ROE), not taking into account accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) other than foreign currency translation adjustments (FCTA)*, was 5.0 percent for the third quarter of 2015, and the company’s tangible operating ROE* was 6.1 percent.

MetLife, Inc. provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset administration products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America; Asia; and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Finally, Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO), ended its last trade with -30.95% loss, and closed at $24.34.

FARO Technologies, declared that Jay Freeland plans to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Freeland will remain in his current role as President and CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors until a successor is designated. Mr. Freeland has successfully served in that role for about 11 years and he is leaving to pursue other business and personal interests.

We thank Jay for his noteworthycontributions to FARO, for ensuring a smooth transition to our next President and CEO and for his leadership in building one of the strongest brands in 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology together with a very strong product and distribution platform, said Dr. Simon Raab, Chairman of the Companys Board of the Directors.

A special subcommittee of the Companys Board of Directors has been formed and has initiated a comprehensive external search to identify a new President and CEO.

This gives us the opportunity to renew FARO and continue disrupting the 3D market with innovative products and an unrelenting commitment to our customers. We are focused on hiring a strong and dynamic leader who has a record of successfully executing planned initiatives in a rapidly evolving market, driving positive financial results and who shares our vision of leveraging the unique entrepreneurial attributes of FAROs culture, continued Dr. Raab.

FARO Technologies, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction, and law enforcement applications.

You may also like

Major Losers Overview: UniPixel (NASDAQ:UNXL), XBi…Investors Focused Stocks: Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:…Stocks News Alert: Terra Form Power Inc (NASDAQ:TE…Stocks Under Consideration: AT&T; Inc. (NYSE:T…Hot Movers to Watch: Sprint Corp (NYSE:S), Medtron…Hot Movements: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), No…Stocks Roundup: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), Intui…Active Movers of Yesterday: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YH…Active Stocks to Watch For: Williams Companies Inc…