Active Stocks to Watch For: Baidu, (NASDAQ:BIDU), Medtronic, (NYSE:MDT), Nordstrom, (NYSE:JWN)

On Tuesday, Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), lost -1.77% to $214.11.

iQIYI, an independently operated partner of Baidu (BIDU) and one of the largest Internet and mobile video service providers in China, recently declared that according to a recent report published by App Annie, iQIYIs mobile app was the 7th top app by revenue globally, gaining two spots from its 9th place ranking in July.

The report attributed iQIYIs surge in the worldwide rankings to its growth in paid subscribers, driven by Chinas strong demand for premium content. iQIYIs self-produced content such as The Lost Tomb, and its cooperation with top-tier Hollywood studios, counting Paramount, Lionsgate and NBCUniversal, significantly enriched its offering to subscribers who have access to a large number of premium content franchises, counting The Hunger Games and Divergent.

This is an extremely exciting time in Chinas online streaming industry, said Yu Gong, CEO and Founder of iQIYI. The premium content available for streaming on iQIYIs website and app continues to expand and we are constantly improving user experience through services such as our highly efficient online payment system. With the explosive demand for high-quality content and customized service, we expect that Chinas online streaming industry will continue to develop very rapidly.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, counting Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links offered on its Website; and international products and services to users in other countries.

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), inclined 1.55% to $76.51, during its last trading session.

Medtronic, declared the availability of a new CareLink® iPro report called Pattern Snapshot for iPro2 Professional CGM system. The new one-page report provides a health care professional (HCP) with information for quick interpretation of detailed glucose data over time. The identified patterns are based on advanced algorithms that automatically identify an individual`s top glucose control issues and their possible causes. The report information and visuals also serve as a teaching tool to assist educate people with diabetes about their own glucose profile.

The iPro2 system provides physicians with insights into how their patients` diet, medication, and daily activities affect glucose levels. Much like a holter monitor for cardiovascular care, the iPro2 Professional CGM device records a patient`s glucose levels 24 hours a day for up to three days and provides user-friendly reports to the physician. The physicians accordingly use these simple reports to make therapy adjustments, recommendations and educational decisions for their patients.

We developed this rule-based, simplified report to enhance the use of professional CGM as part of the overall diabetes administration regimen, stated Laura Stoltenberg, general manager of Medtronic`s Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies business unit. HCPs will now have a simplified report that will allow for faster interpretation of the most important diabetes metrics, so they can quickly uncover their patient`s most important issues.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies worldwide. The company’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, AF products, diagnostics and monitoring devices, and remote monitoring and patient-centered software; and heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stent products, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, and peripheral vascular intervention products.

Finally, Shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), ended its last trade with 0.78% gain, and closed at $56.75.

Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) declared recently plans to open Nordstrom Rack at Winter Park Square in Winter Park, Florida. The about 25,000-square-foot store is planned to open in spring 2017. The property is owned by UP Development, LLC.

The newly constructed center will be anchored by Nordstrom Rack and Whole Foods Market. The center is located near Interstate 4, at the intersection of Lee Road and North Orlando Avenue.

We look forward to offering customers in the greater Orlando area a second Nordstrom Rack location that we hope will provide a more convenient shopping experience for those on the north side of the city, said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack. Customers can expect more great brands at great prices when the doors open at our new Winter Park Square store.

The new store will be the second in the Orlando area, joining Nordstrom Rack at Millenia Crossing which opened in 2009. Nordstrom, which also operates nine full-line stores in Florida, began serving customers here in 2000 at Town Center in Boca Raton.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, offers apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for men, women, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit.