Active Stock’s News Report: Media General Inc (NYSE:MEG), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

On Friday, Shares of Media General Inc (NYSE:MEG), gained 1.22% to $14.97.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group, commented on Media General, Inc.’s (MEG) declarement that it will exchange information with Nexstar related to Nexstar’s proposal to acquire Media General for $10.50 per share in cash and a fixed ratio of .0898 Nexstar shares per Media General share.

“We look forward to exchanging information with Media General and to promptly reaching agreement on a transaction that is in the best interests of our respective shareholders,” said Perry A. Sook, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar. “Since we made our proposal, many Media General shareholders have expressed their support for our projected combination. The market has reacted favorably and presently values our proposal at $15.00 per Media General share, a premium of about 35% over Media General’s share price on the trading day preceding to our offer. We believe our proposal is a superior offer to the Meredith-Media General transaction and that the market understands how plannedally and financially compelling this combination is for the shareholders of both companies. ”

Media General, Inc. owns and operates television stations in the United States. It operates 71 network-associated stations, and their associated digital media and mobile platforms, counting 22 CBS stations, 14 NBC stations, 12 ABC stations, 8 FOX stations, 7 MyNetworkTV stations, 7 CW stations, and 1 Telemundo station in 48 markets. Media General, Inc. was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), inclined 0.77% to $53.96, during its last trading session.

Mercer, a global leader in talent, health, retirement and investments and a wholly-owned partner of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC), declared recently that its Mercer Marketplace private benefits exchange continues to grow in both individual participants and numbers of clients. The exchange now serves more than 300 companies with 703,000 eligible employees and retirees, with an anticipated 1.5 million lives. More than 200 companies offer Mercer Marketplace to their active employees for health care and additional benefits.

“We are happy to show growth in both number of clients and number of participants for Mercer Marketplace, as it continues to become the private benefits exchange of choice for the workforce of tomorrow,” said Julio A. Portalatin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercer. “In addition to growth, we have proven the ability to deliver a satisfying customer experience through our high touch call center combined with sustained rates of savings. This is what makes our solution the new standard for high performing organizations in offering modern health and benefits solutions to their employees.”

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions primarily in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting.

Finally, Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), ended its last trade with 0.41% gain, and closed at $36.39.

CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the companys common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP:125896100) is 29 cents per share. It is payable Nov. 30, 2015, to shareholders of record on Nov. 6, 2015.

CMS Energy (CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan, the United States. The company’s Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. It operates a network of coal, gas, hydroelectric, oil, and wind generation plants.

