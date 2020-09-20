Why These Stocks Hot Today? Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

During Thursday’s Morning trade, Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), lost -1.54% to $5.70.

Santander Bank, N.A. declared the launch of its second annual Santander Field Aim Challenge, a sweepstakes offering lucky Eagles fans the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience and prizes. The program was developed in partnership with the Eagles as part of the Banks team sponsorship.

Now through October 21, 2015, Eagles fans can enter to win an opportunity to attempt a field aim from the 20-yard line during halftime at the November 22nd home game against Tampa Bay. A successful conversion will net a $10,000 prize. An additional $10,000 will be donated to the regional K-12 school of the winners choice, courtesy of Santander, the Official Bank of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans can enter the Santander Field Aim Challenge by participating in a daily online trivia game, featuring fun questions about the Eagles, with one entrant selected per day throughout the duration of the contest. All winners will be eligible to take part in the Santander Field Aim Challenge Try Outs, where they can bring their football skills to the field.

The try out event will take place on November 5th at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles training facility in Philadelphia. All daily trivia winners will take part in a series of field aim attempts, guided by Philadelphia Eagles kicker Cody Parkey, until one finalist remains. The finalist will then attempt a 30-yard field aim during halftime at the Eagles home game. A successful field aim will earn the lucky winner and a regional school of his or her choice $10,000 each, courtesy of Santander.

The mean short-term price target for Sempra Energy (SRE) has been established at $120.13 per share. The higher price target estimate is at $128 and the lower price target estimate is predictable at $115 according to 8 Analyst. The stock price is predictable to vary based on the estimate, which is suggested by the standard deviation value of $4.58

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various banking products and services for individuals and companies. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand and time deposits; mortgages, auto finance, and personal credits; consumer finance; and mobile banking and electronic banking services.

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), inclined 1.71% to $34.22, during its current trading session, after unveiling its new $15,000 Odyssey camera rig through its limited access program.

With the Odyssey rig, professional content creators and producers can shoot 360 virtual reality video and then upload the footage to Googles (GOOGL) Jump platform.

Virtual reality is a promising new innovation with incredible potential for commercial and artistic applications, GoPro president Tony Bates stated.

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content. The company offers HERO line of capture devices, such as cameras; premium accessories, counting battery BacPac, smart remote, and LCD touch BacPac accessories; and mounts comprising equipment-based mounts comprising of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and grip and tripod mounts that enable consumers to capture content while engaged in a range of activities, in addition to mounts that enable customers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

Finally, Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), lost -0.15%, and is now trading at $40.82.

U.S. Bancorp, was upgraded to buy from hold at Deutsche Bank this morning. The price target remained unchanged at $47.

The firm cited a recent sell-off in bank stocks. Bank stocks are down 13% since highs on July 22, Deutsche Bank said, likely due to concerns over global growth and possible Fed tightening.

Deutsche Bank believes that shares of USB have underperformed year-to-date due to concerns of slowing revenue and higher exposure.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which comprise checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, in addition to credit card services, leasing, financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

