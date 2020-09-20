Watch List – Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF), Alere (NYSE:ALR)

On Thursday, Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), lost -3.55% to $1.90.

Hecla Mining Company, declared that a wholly owned partner of Hecla (“Hecla Sub”) has reached a credit agreement with Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (“Dolly Varden”) and another noteworthy shareholder of Dolly Varden, Robert L. Gipson, as lenders (the “Lenders”) providing for a senior, non-revolving secured loan (the “Loan”) of CDN$1,500,000. Following the Credit Agreement, Hecla Sub will act as agent on behalf of the Lenders and the Lenders have severally and not jointly agreed to advance CDN$750,000 each to Dolly Varden. An additional CDN$500,000 may be made available to Dolly Varden in the discretion of the Lenders, and in that event, each Lender will have the option to advance its pro rata share of such additional amount. The net proceeds of the Loan will be used by Dolly Varden for: (i) exploration of the Dolly Varden project in north-western British Columbia; and (ii) working capital purposes.

Following the Credit Agreement, the Loan will be secured by promissory notes and first ranking security over all of Dolly Varden’s assets. The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum, will be repayable after one year and may be repaid earlier with no penalty.

In connection with the Credit Agreement, and as consideration for the advance of its portion of the Loan, Hecla has attained control over 1,250,000 warrants of Dolly Varden (the “Warrants”), constituting 50% of the Warrants issued by Dolly Varden following the Credit Agreement. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Dolly Varden at a price of $0.30 per share and is exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its auxiliaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers.

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), inclined 0.79% to $58.80, during its last trading session.

DISH Network Corp., issued the following statement providing an update on AWS-3 Spectrum.

The following remarks can be attributed to R. Stanton Dodge, DISH executive vice president and general counsel:

“Today, the two entities in which DISH invested with respect to the AWS-3 auction – Northstar Wireless and SNR Wireless – reached a series of arrangements in connection with which the FCC will retain certain licenses for which Northstar and SNR were the winning bidders, and the FCC will apply funds already on deposit and newly-loaned funds from a partner of DISH toward the payment of the gross winning bids for the remaining licenses, which cover about 6.6 billion MHz-POPs.

DISH Network Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides pay TV services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF), lost 7.49% to $3.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., declared the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted CF102 Fast Track designation as a second line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of primary liver cancer. This is an indication for which Can-Fite has also been granted Orphan Drug status given the high unmet medical need and lack of effective treatment options for patients failing first line therapy. It is also approved for compassionate use in Israel.

Zacks biotech analyst, David Bautz, PhD, published an article providing for investors an in-depth look at the science and mechanism of CF102. I encourage investors to read this article because Im not going to rehash the scientific rationale for CF102 here. Instead, this article will focus on the market opportunity and just how big CF102 could be if Can-Fite is successful in its development.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and ophthalmic diseases. It offers CF101, which has accomplished Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis; accomplished Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; accomplished Phase I clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and accomplished Phase I study for the treatment of uveitis, in addition to is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma or related syndromes of ocular hypertension.

Finally, Shares of Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR), ended its last trade with 3.82% gain, and closed at $49.99.

Alere, doubled its commitment to the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) in its efforts to reduce the impact of HIV/AIDS in Africa by eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and increasing early infant diagnosis (EID).

Since September 2014, Alere has donated 200,000 HIV/Syphilis Duo rapid tests to support OAFLAs efforts to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis. Recently, at a high-level event convened by OAFLA during the 70th UN General Assembly, Alere more than doubled its initial commitment to assist OAFLA and their partners reach an additional 500,000 pregnant women, infants, adolescents and other at-risk populations in Africa with screening and prevention services.

Alere Inc. provides point-of-care diagnostics and services for infectious disease, cardiometabolic disease, and toxicology in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Professional Diagnostics and Consumer Diagnostics segments. Its cardiometabolic products and services comprise tests to assist in the diagnosis and administration of various cardiometabolic factors and conditions, counting cardiac markers, glucose and HbA1C, cholesterol levels, blood gases, and home monitoring for VAD and oral anticoagulation.

