Up to Date Stocks News Review: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Baxalta Inc (NYSE:BXLT), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

On Wednesday, Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), lost -0.32% to $15.58.

Micron Technology, declares the production of 8GB DDR4 NVDIMM, the company`s first commercially available solution in the persistent memory category. Persistent memory delivers a unique balance of latency, bandwidth, capacity and cost, delivering ultra-fast DRAM-like access to critical data and allowing system designers to better manage overall costs. With persistent memory, system architects are no longer forced to sacrifice latency and bandwidth when accessing critical data that must be preserved.

As data centers evolve to handle the massively growing influx of data, the cost of moving data and storing it away from the CPU becomes increasingly prohibitive, creating the need for a new generation of faster, more responsive solutions. Persistent memory, a new addition to the memory hierarchy, allows greater flexibility in data administration by providing non-volatile, low latency memory closer to the processor. With NVDIMM technology, Micron delivers a powerful persistent memory solution capable of meeting many of recently`s biggest computing challenges.

Micron`s NVDIMM starts to address some of the difficult architectural challenges facing CIOs recently, and is ideal for applications such as big data analytics, storage appliances, RAID cache, In-Memory Databases and On Line Transaction Processing. Traditional memory architectures force system architects to sacrifice latency or bandwidth needed to access the critical data for these applications, and as a result, performance is often limited by I/O bottlenecks. Micron`s NVDIMM solutions deliver architectures suited to meet the demands of applications that require high performance coupled with frequent access to large data sets while being sensitive to down time. In the event of a power failure or system crash, Micron`s NVDIMM solution provides an onboard controller that safely transfers data stored in DRAM to the onboard non-volatile memory, thereby preserving the data that would otherwise be lost.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.

Shares of Baxalta Inc (NYSE:BXLT), inclined 0.28% to $35.77, during its last trading session.

Baxalta Incorporated, declared that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for use of ONCASPAR as a component of antineoplastic combination therapy in acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in paediatric patients from birth to 18 years, and adult patients.

The CHMP’s positive opinion will now be referred to the European Commission (EC), which grants marketing authorization for medicines in the European Union. Pending EC approval, Baxalta will be authorized to market ONCASPAR in the 28 member countries of the European Union (EU), in addition to Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Pending EC approval, ONCASPAR will provide an important treatment option for more European patients with this rapidly progressing cancer of the white blood cells responsible for more than 80 percent of childhood leukaemia cases2 the most common type of childhood cancer.

Baxalta Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products primarily for the treatment of hematology and immunology worldwide.

Finally, Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), remained flat at $14.43.

A cute commercial for Android featuring clips of unlikely animals playing together is the most shared ad of 2015, according to data released recently by video ad tech company Unruly.

“Friends Furever” which depicts some surprising animal friendships has attracted 6,432,921 shares across Facebook, Twitter and the blogosphere since its launch in February, putting it ahead of Disney’s “Surprise Shoppers” campaign, which took second spot in Unruly’s annual Top 20 Global Video Ads Chart.

It not only makes it this year’s landslide winner, but also the most shared ad of all time ahead of last year’s top ad, Activia’s World Cup ad “La, La, La”, which has attracted 6,094,762 shares across social media since its launch in 2014.

In third place is a commercial created by Buzz feed Video for Purina pet food about one man and his pup (3,021,499 shares), while ads for Budweiser (5th 2,808,541 shares) and Kleenex (10th 2,027,213 shares) continue the animal friendship theme. A heavily-disguised Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles his way into fourth place with an ad for his own line of headphones for Monster (2,995,849 shares). Three adidas commercials make it into the Top 20 the most for any single brand.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company distributes content and data products, such as The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron’s, Market Watch, Dow Jones Private Markets, and DJX through various media channels, counting newspapers, newswires, Websites, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and video, in addition to applications for mobile devices, tablets, and electronic readers.