Up to Date Stocks News Review: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), E

On Monday, Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), gained 3.23% to $3.83.

With the United States government more than $18 trillion in debt and only one out of every four Americans feeling the country is on the right track, people are left asking themselves this question: Who is going to assist us fix this mess? And with many voters in both major political parties dissatisfied with the current slate of 2016 presidential candidates, Groupon is stepping up to give one person the tools to become the next leader of the free world for just $1,000.

Groupon is partnering with the world’s greatest campaign manager, Jym Seger (https://www.geocities.ws/jym-seger), to offer one unit of his patented Campaign in a Can. The run-it-yourself kit has everything a presidential candidate needs for a successful campaign, counting a power tie, jokes for the stump, “Me for President” buttons and stickers and a model baby to practice the perfect photo op.

“You don’t have to be a billionaire or hail from a political dynasty to run for president,” said Jym Seger, the world’s greatest campaign manager. “As someone who’s assisted elect presidents, kings, queens, popes and student council members, I know everything that you need to know about how to run the country––into the ground or otherwise. With my guidance, and Can, a future in politics can be your future.”

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount worldwide. It also offers deals on products for which it acts as the merchant of record.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC), inclined 1.19% to $28.85, during its last trading session.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, declared results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, E*TRADE’s quarterly tracking study of practiced investors. Results indicate investors are increasingly wary about what direction the market may take during the remainder of the year:

More than any other, investors choose “Dazed and Confused” as the movie title that best describes how they feel about the market recently, and significantly more investors chose it this quarter over last.

Investors are more bearish than any quarter in the past two years, now at half the survey population.

Nearly half of all investors believe the U.S. equity market will experience a correction (drop of at least 10 percent) or a bear market (drop of at least 20 percent) by end of year.

“After an exceptionally long bull market, investors may be bracing for the tide to turn,” commented Michael Loewengart, VP, Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. “Fortunately, there are a series of smart moves investors can consider in the event of a market shift.”

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand name. It operates through two segments, Trading and Investing, and Balance Sheet Administration.

Finally, Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), ended its last trade with 1.79% gain, and closed at $104.06.

American Tower Corporation, declared recently that it will replan its third quarter 2015 earnings conference call as a result of its conference call provider suffering a noteworthy outage during the Company’s formerly planned earnings conference call. The call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2015, and will comprise both prepared remarks and a question and answer session.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in leasing of space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities and tenants in a number of other industries.

