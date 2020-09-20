U.S Stock’s Trend Analysis Report – Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), The9 Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:NCTY), Keurig Green Mountain Inc (NASDAQ:GMCR)

On Friday, Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), lost -2.27% to $51.16.

Paramount Pictures, Skydance, Bad Robot and IMAX Corporation (IMAX) recently declared that STAR TREK BEYOND, the third film in the blockbuster franchise, will be digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theaters worldwide startning July 22, 2016.

STAR TREK BEYOND is directed by Justin Lin and reunites Jon Cho, Simon Pegg, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban and Anton Yelchin. Idris Elba, Sofia Boutella, Lydia Wilson and Joe Taslim are joining the cast. Based upon Star Trek created by Gene Roddenberry, the films writers are Roberto Orci & John D. Payne & Patrick Mckay; and Douglas Jung & Simon Pegg. The film is produced by J.J. Abrams and Roberto Orci, and Justin Lin through his Perfect Storm Entertainment. The executive producers are Jeffrey Chernov, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Lindsey Weber.

Viacom, Inc. operates as an entertainment content company in the United States and internationally. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media, and other entertainment content.

Shares of The9 Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:NCTY), inclined 22.92% to $4.29, during its last trading session.

The9 Limited, declared that its joint venture Oriental Shiny Star Limited (JVC) has reached a license agreement with Smile gate Entertainment, Inc. (SG), a leading Korean game developer, for publishing and operating Cross Fire 2 on an exclusive basis for a five-year term in mainland China. In consideration for the exclusive license, JVC will make an upfront payment of US$50 million and additional payments totaling US$450 million based on certain development and operation milestones, in addition to royalty payments based on future sales.

Cross Fire 2 is the sequel of Cross Fire, a blockbuster first-person-shooter PC online game in China. Both Cross Fire and Cross Fire 2 are developed by SG. Cross Fire 2 is being developed using new game engine. Other than the traditional PVP game mode like Cross Fire, Cross Fire 2 also provides PVE game mode to offer improved game experience to players.

The9 Limited, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People’s Republic of China. It offers online games, counting massively multiplayer online role playing games, massively multiplayer online first-person shooter games, Web games, social games, mobile games, and TV games.

Finally, Shares of Keurig Green Mountain Inc (NASDAQ:GMCR), ended its last trade with -3.64% loss, and closed at $50.84.

Keurig Canada Inc. (Keurig Canada), the Canadian business unit of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) (GMCR), a personal beverage system company that has revolutionized the way consumers create and enjoy beverages, recently declared the launch of the Keurig ® KOLD ™ system in Canada . Introduced in the U.S. earlier this fall, Keurig ® KOLD ™ is the first beverage system that allows consumers to freshly make cold drinks from a variety of brand new sparkling and still beverages, in addition to favourite brands from beverage partners, in their home at the push of a button.

Keurig has redefined the way consumers enjoy coffee and tea in their homes and offices and recently, with the launch of Keurig KOLD in Canada , we believe we can continue to revolutionize the entire beverage industry, said Stéphane Glorieux, President of Keurig Canada. Our consumers demand choice and the Keurig KOLD system gives them convenient access to a wide range of beverage varieties, perfectly chilled and fresh-made at the push of a button. Our game changing technology, counting the chilling system and the carbonation process, produces compriseently great tasting beverages with the predictable Keurig brand simplicity.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. produces and sells coffeemakers and specialty coffee in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages under K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, K-Mug, and Kold brands; and coffee in traditional packaging, counting bags and fractional packs, in addition to offers whole bean and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans.