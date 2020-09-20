U.S Stocks News Buzz- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), AT&T; (NYSE:T), Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE)

On Friday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), lost -0.72% to $47.11. 28.60 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Microsoft Corp. and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (ASUS) on Thursday declared the expansion of an earlier patent licensing agreement between the companies. The deal includes a broad cross-license covering, for example, ASUS Android-based phones and tablets and Microsoft software, devices and services. It paves the way for closer integration between the two companies, including pre-installation by ASUS of Microsoft Office productivity services on ASUS Android smartphones and tablets. The agreement also facilitates technology sharing toward the development of new, innovative product solutions.

This agreement delivers significant value for both companies. Beyond ensuring continued improvements to our products, it opens the door to the kind of collaboration between Microsoft and ASUS made possible only through mutual respect and alignment on intellectual property, said Nick Psyhogeos, president of Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC.

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), declined -0.79% to $33.13, during its last trading session.

With waters from the weekends record-setting floods still rolling through many neighborhoods, AT&T is moving to assist South Carolinians rebuild their lives and communities. The company recently declared a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of its disaster relief and storm recovery efforts.

While these floods were unprecedented in their scope and scale, South Carolinians have a long heritage of overcoming even the toughest challenges through our resolve, resiliency and belief in assisting each other, said Pamela Lackey, president of AT&T-South Carolina. At AT&T, we are committed to providing the communication resources which are needed every day and which are especially important in times like these. But we are also committed to doing our part to assist our friends, neighbors and communities recover from these storms.

AT&T is also launching a text-to-give donation program benefiting the Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers data and voice services, counting local, long-distance, and network access services, in addition to roaming services to youth, family, professionals, small businesses, government, and business customers.

Finally, Shares of Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), ended its last trade with -3.20% loss, and closed at $1.21.

PENN WEST PETROLEUM LTD. (PWE) declared that it has reached a definitive agreement for the sale of its non-operated 9.5% working interest in the Weyburn Unit in Southeast Saskatchewan for cash consideration of $205 million, subject to closing adjustments customary in transactions of this nature. We intend to use the proceeds from this disposition to reduce our senior debt. Upon the completion of the sale of our Weyburn Unit working interest, we will have raised about $810 million in total proceeds this year through our non-core asset disposition program.

David Dyck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Penn West, commented, This disposition further demonstrates the continued success of our non-core asset disposition program. With this transaction, we have surpassed our $650 million non-core asset disposition target. We believe that our dispositions this year evidence the quality of our non-core asset base, our ongoing commitment to reduce our debt, and our ability to successfully execute meaningful transactions in a challenging commodity price environment. We will continue to pursue additional non-core asset divestitures in order to further reduce our leverage and we will continue to focus on our core operations.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada.

