Trending Stocks Analysis In The Spotlight: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

On Friday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), inclined 1.06% to $47.51.

The new Lumia 950 and 950 XL rear camera also supports RAW capture for those who are serious about photography and want full control over the output, according to zdnet

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) states that the new camera comprise a rear-facing PureView camera with a 20-megapixel advanced BSI sensor, F1.9 Zeiss optics, triple-LED natural flash, fifth-generation optical image stabilization, ISO12800, 4K video, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera. The sample images look great, and it sounds like shooting in auto mode, which is what the majority of people do, will result in high quality photos.

Dynamic Flash with three LED flash lights sounds innovative and exciting. Flash photography on cameras has always taken a back seat to everything else, but it looks like Microsoft is using flash in an intelligent way to improve photos taken in dark and well lit environments. Zdnet Report

On the other hand, Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2016 first-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, October 22, 2015 on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/investor. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The stock settled at $47.51 per share. The market capitalization for the company is reported at $379.38B.

During the last trading session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), moved on high volume, trading at a volume of 25.74M as compared to its average daily volume of 29.99M shares. At $47.51, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $50.05 recorded on Nov 14, 2014. The stock is up 7.9% in this year through last closing price. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $45.30 and $44.53as its 50-day moving average. The stock, as of last closing price, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 0.85%, in opposition to 7.25% in 1-month period.

Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services. The Company also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to the customers. The Company operates in five segments: Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing, D&C Hardware, D&C Other, Commercial Licensing, and Commercial Other.

