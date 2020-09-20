Fresh Stock’s News Report: AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS), Vale SA (NYSE:VALE), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT)

On Monday, AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS)s shares inclined 0.36% to $0.0551.

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (AEZS) offered 30.40% EPS for prior five years. The company has -246.80% return on equity value. The company has $31.19 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 21.40%. Its price to book ratio was 0.69. Volatility of the stock was 11.57% for the week while for the month booked as 11.90%.

AEterna Zentaris, will declare its third quarter 2015 financial and operating results on Friday, November 6, 2015 . The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results and Company planned activities on Friday, November 6, 2015 , at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time .

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a Canada-based specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and womens health.

Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE)s shares dropped -2.75% to $4.60.

Vale SA (ADR) (VALE) has beta value of 1.39. The company has the market capitalization of $23.09 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -2.60% while its return on equity ratio was -5.50%. ATR value of company was 0.26 while stock volatility for week was 4.03% while for month was 4.60%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.63 and its current ratio was 1.40.

Vale S.A. (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver, cobalt, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients. The Company operates through four business segments: Bulk Material, Base metals, Fertilizers and Other.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT)s shares dipped -0.59% to $21.74.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (POT) is currently valued at $18.29 billion. The company has 834.95 million shares outstanding and 81.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.62 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.00. The company exchanged hands with 6.35 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 7.68 million shares. It beta stands at 1.00.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer company. The Company operates in three business segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company owns and operates five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.

