Evergreen Stocks In The News: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) | BNinvestors

During Tuesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), lost -0.07% to $46.96.

Yandex NV agreed with Microsoft Corp. to become the default search engine on devices powered by the Windows 10 operating system in countries counting Russia, Turkey and Ukraine as the Moscow-based company fights to defend its market share from Google Inc., according to Bloomberg.

Yandex will be offered as the default homepage and search for the Microsoft Edge browser and Internet Explorer across Windows 10 devices, the company said in a statement.

Google’s share of searches among Russian users rose to 35 percent in September from 27 percent in January 2014, while Yandex’s share fell to 57 percent from 62 percent, according to LiveInternet data. Yandex won a Russian antitrust ruling this month, as the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service ordered Mountain View, California-based Google to unbundle its services from the Android operating system. Bloomberg Reports

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system.

Shares of EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), declined -1.76% to $27.85, during its current trading session.

EMC Corporation said it would pay Dell Inc [DI.UL] $2 billion if its about $67 billion deal with the worlds no. 3 computer maker is terminated for a superior proposal before Dec. 12, according to Reuters.

The record merger agreement declared on Monday comprised a 60-day go-shop provision that allows EMC to solicit bids from other parties and pay a discounted breakup fee to Dell if a deal is made with another company.

EMC said on Tuesday it will pay $2.5 billion if it opts for a superior offer after the go-shop period.

EMC will pay an additional $2.5 billion if it enters into a deal with another company within 12 months of terminating the deal with Dell. Reuters Reports

EMC Corporation develops, delivers, and supports information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions, and services. It offers enterprise storage systems and software deployed in storage area networks (SAN), networked attached storage (NAS), unified storage combining NAS and SAN, object storage, and/or direct attached storage environments, in addition to provides a portfolio of backup products that support a range of enterprise application workloads.

Finally, Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI), gained 0.45%, and is now trading at $0.2005.

Ascent Solar Technologies, declared recently that the Companys newest rugged fully-integrated photovoltaic power solution, the MilPak™ E, has met the grueling conditions required under MIL-STD-810G testing and has been selected as a finalist for the forthcoming R&D 100 Awards in two product categories, counting the exciting new Market Disruptor category.

In addition, the MilPak™ E has also been selected to present to the U.S. Military, Corporate, and Investment Leadership at the Defense Energy Innovation Summit and Showcase on December 1-3, 2015 in Austin, Texas.

The MilPak™ E is a fully integrated mobile power solution that comprises a foldable photovoltaic blanket with an attached waterproof battery case that houses a maximum peak power tracker, 86.5 watt hours of power storage with battery administration circuitry, a 55 watt 24 volt power circuit, and two high-current USB circuits.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics; and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company offers Surfr, a battery and a solar case for the Apple iPhone 4/4S smart phone, in addition to for the Samsung Galaxy S III smart phone; EnerPlex Kickr, a portable solar charging device; and EnerPlex Jumpr, a portable power bank.

