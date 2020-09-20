Active Stocks News Recap: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX), Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

On Monday, Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), gained 0.70% to $52.15.

As Halloween approaches, small business owners have named the 7 things that scare them the most in the October 2015 SurePayroll Small Business Scorecard optimism survey.

While 70% said they are optimistic about the small business economy, they ranked the following as the most frightening:

An improvement in taxes on their earnings Government regulations Recession Employees leaving Stock market crash Their competitors Finding someone to take over the business when they retire

Small business owners want to control their own destiny, so it makes sense that they would be most worried about forces outside of their control, said SurePayroll General Manager Andy Roe. Still, they tend to be very positive, optimistic thinkers. Theyre able to embrace the challenges.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.

Shares of Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX), declined -7.89% to $2.10, during its last trading session.

Rex Energy Corporation, declared plans to release third quarter 2015 financial and operational results on Monday, November 9, 2015 after market close. Administration will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2015 at 10 a.m. ET to review third quarter financial results and operational highlights. Reference material for the conference call and webcast will be posted to the company’s website preceding to the call.

Rex Energy Corporation operates as an independent oil, natural gas liquid, and natural gas company in the Appalachian and Illinois basins in the United States. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, and Burkett Shale drilling and exploration activities in the Appalachian Basin, in addition to on developmental oil drilling and the implementation of improved oil recovery on its properties in the Illinois Basins.

Finally, Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO), ended its last trade with -2.04% loss, and closed at $25.03.

Diplomat Pharmacy, declared that it is celebrating National Pharmacy Week with a campaign to honor patients and caregivers. The company released a series of videos developed over the past year, each taken to tell the personal stories in specialty pharmacy.

National Pharmacy Week highlights the noteworthy role that pharmacies play as a member of the health care team and celebrates the ways that they improve care for patients. Throughout its history, National Pharmacy Week has served to educate the public on pharmacy-related topics.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers.

