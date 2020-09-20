Active Stocks Investor’s Alert: Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

On Friday, Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), gained 1.12% to $31.60.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, is hosting an Investor Day in New York City. This gathering of company administration, investors and securities analysts will feature administration presentations related to the company’s planned plan and financial outlook by William L. Meaney, president and chief executive officer, and members of the senior executive team. During the presentation, the company will describe its long-term strategy and preview expectations for 2016 financial performance while reiterating its constant dollar 2015 outlook.

The company is providing an initial view of its plan for sustained growth in ordinary dividends per share on both a standalone basis and counting the planned acquisition of Recall Holdings Ltd. Amounts presented below represent the projected minimum dividend per share to be paid in the respective periods. The amount and timing of any future dividends will continue to be subject to the approval of the company’s Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, and to applicable legal requirements.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information administration services in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through North American Records and Information Administration Business, North American Data Administration Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, and Corporate and Other Business.

Shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP), inclined 0.86% to $28.09, during its last trading session.

RSP Permian, declared that it will release its third quarter 2015 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Monday, November 2, 2015. In connection with the earnings release, RSP will host a conference call and webcast for investors on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Companys results for the quarter. Hosting the call will be Steve Gray, Chief Executive Officer, Zane Arrott, Chief Operating Officer and Scott McNeill, Chief Financial Officer.

RSP Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Finally, Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), ended its last trade with -2.72% loss, and closed at $12.53.

3D Systems, declared a partnership with Lifetime(R)s Emmy nominated Project Runway (Thursdays at 9/8c) to deliver a new collection of designs for Fabricate(TM), 3DS fashion application that reinvents textile design and pattern-making with 3D printing using the companys flagship Cube(R) desktop 3D printer.

During the episode, contestants were challenged to create a Fabricate 3D design for inclusion on their final piece, using an iconic New York City bridge as inspiration. The winner of the challenge, Kelly Dempsey, incorporated design elements from the Brooklyn Bridge to create a stunning dress that incorporated a brick texture effect.

Now, as part of the Fabricate Project Runway collection, unique designs from last nights show can be purchased online and recreated at home, letting designers and the fashion-focused infuse their own garments with the contestants look. Each contestants creative designs are available as downloadable .textile files for $29.99, exclusively on Cubify.com.

3D Systems Corporation, through its auxiliaries, operates as a provider of 3D printing centric design-to-manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, in addition to other European, the Middle East, and African countries.

