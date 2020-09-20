Active Stock’s Buzzers: Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) | Stocks Newswire

On Wednesday, Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), lost 0.92% to $47.34.

Royal Dutch Shell plc, declared that it has issued 23,865,981 A ordinary shares of €0.07 each in relation to the scrip dividend programme for the second quarter 2015 interim dividend. In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code), Royal Dutch Shell plc confirms that following this issue, it has the following relevant securities held and in issue outside treasury: 3,941,881,005 A ordinary shares of €0.07 each, with ISIN reference GB00B03MLX29; and 2,440,410,614 B ordinary shares of €0.07 each, with ISIN reference GB00B03MM408, each admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and on Euronext Amsterdam. The total number of Royal Dutch Shell plc A ordinary shares and B ordinary shares held and in issue outside treasury is 6,382,291,619. Royal Dutch Shell plc has A and B American Depositary Shares (ADSs) listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Bank of New York Mellon acts as depositary. Each A ADS represents two A ordinary shares of €0.07 each and each B ADS represents two B ordinary shares of €0.07 each. The Royal Dutch Shell plc A ADSs have the trading symbol RDS.A and ISIN US7802592060 and the Royal Dutch Shell plc B ADSs have the trading symbol RDS.B and ISIN US7802591070.

The total number of shares attracting voting rights in Royal Dutch Shell plc is therefore 6,382,291,619. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine the percentage of issued share capital they hold in Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an independent oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. The company explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), declined -0.06% to $46.58, during its last trading session.

Texas Instruments Incorporated said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend by 12 percent, from $0.34 per share to $0.38, or $1.52 annualized. The higher dividend will be payable November 16, 2015, to stockholders of record on October 30, 2015, contingent upon formal declaration by the board of directors at its regular meeting in October.

The board of directors also authorized the company to repurchase an additional $7.5 billion of its common stock over time. This is in addition to about $1.8 billion of formerly authorized repurchases that remained at the end of June 2015.

Dividend improvements and share repurchases are both part of TIs capital administration strategy. The company has raised dividends each year for the past 12 years, and through consistent share repurchases has reduced outstanding shares by 40 percent since the starting of 2005.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing.

Finally, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), ended its last trade with 0.60% gain, and closed at $100.63.

CVS/pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (CVS), is reinforcing its longstanding commitment in the fight against the nationwide epidemic of prescription drug abuse with a number of efforts launching this month.

CVS/pharmacy has expanded the availability of the opioid overdose reversal medicine, naloxone, in several states. The medication was already available at CVS/pharmacy without a prescription in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Naloxone is now available without a prescription at CVS/pharmacy locations in 12 additional states: Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

Over 44,000 people die from accidental drug overdoses every year in the United States and most of those deaths are from opioids, counting controlled substance pain medication and illegal drugs such as heroin. Naloxone is a safe and effective antidote to opioid overdoses and by providing access to this medication in our pharmacies without a prescription in more states, we can assist save lives, said Tom Davis, RPh, Vice President of Pharmacy Professional Practices at CVS/pharmacy. While all 7,800 CVS/pharmacy stores nationwide can continue to order and dispense naloxone when a prescription is presented, we support expanding naloxone availability without a prescription and are reviewing opportunities to do so in other states.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail Pharmacy segments.

