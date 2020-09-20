Active Stocks Buzz: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) | Stocks Newswire

On Wednesday, Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), gain 0.67% to $92.73.

Five minutes is all it takes for fraudsters to wreak havoc with your personal and financial information. That’s why, starting recently, MasterCard is launching its “Take 5 to Protect Yourself�? initiative, a campaign to encourage cardholders to fight fraud by taking just five minutes to sign up for MasterCard ID Theft Alerts™. The “Take 5 to Protect Yourself�? campaign is the latest in the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting consumers’ financial and personal information.

Signing up takes less than 5 minutes, less time than it does to apply sunscreen. A cardholder simply goes to the ID Theft ProtectionTM website and enters the first 6 digits of his or her MasterCard-branded card. The secure site then provides simple instructions to complete the sign-up. There is no additional cost for the service, and a cardholder can opt in or out at any time and decide how much and which information he or she wants monitored. Afterwards, the cardholder will right away receive email or text alerts if their personal information appears on the dark web.

“Taking advantage of ID Theft Alerts is a no-brainer because we’re all busy and don’t have time to worry about whether or not our data is improperly circulating on the dark web,�? said Robert Siciliano, Identity Theft and Personal Security Expert. “From an emotional and educational standpoint, having access to identity theft specialists is a key value add because victims simply need some basic guidance to get through the situation.�?

MasterCard created ID Theft Protection to assist cardholders from the early detection of fraud through filing police reports and alerting credit bureaus to providing emergency services if cards, wallets or documents are lost or stolen.

“We all take smart precautions to protect our personal information in the physical world, like setting up mobile phone locks or putting our personal documents in hotel safes,�? said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president, U.S. Products & Solutions for MasterCard. “It’s just as important in the digital world. ID Theft Alerts and five minutes is all it takes for our cardholders to take control of their identities and fight online fraud.�?

MasterCard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), inclined 4.20% to $87.30, during its last trading session.

LyondellBasell Industries NV, one of the worlds largest plastics, chemical and refining companies, is celebrating sixteen years of community service on Global Care Day. On Saturday, September 19th, about 2,600 LyondellBasell employees and their families will mobilize to volunteer in a variety of projects in 63 cities across the globe.

Each year, LyondellBasell encourages employees worldwide to collectively take part in community service projects that exemplify the Companys Elements of Engagement philanthropic focus areas of education, environment and health.

Eva Aguirre, CEO at The Center, echoed Patels sentiment. A key cornerstone of The Centers mission is selfless volunteerism, something that LyondellBasell is demonstrating as part of Global Care Day. The improvements LyondellBasell employees are making will be long-lasting and assist us ensure that we meet the unique needs of the people we serve and to foster opportunities for The Center community to thrive.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), declined -0.05% to $101.55, during its last trading session.

CVS Health Corp reached a $48 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the U.S. drugstore operator of fraudulently concealing a big loss of revenue in its pharmacy benefits manager business, culminating in a plunge in its stock price. Reuters

CVS share price tumbled 20.1 percent on Nov. 5, 2009, after the company, then known as CVS Caremark, revealed the loss of contracts representing about $4.5 billion of annual revenue. Reuters

Shareholders said this disclosure blindsided them, after CVS officials had repeatedly assured them that the company was doing an excellent job integrating the former Caremark Rx Inc and retaining clients.

CVS bought Caremark in March 2007 and changed its name to CVS Health last September.

CVS spokeswoman Carolyn Castel said the payment will be covered by insurance and that the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company settled to avoid the burden, uncertainty and expense of ongoing litigation. Reuters report

The $48 million is just 1 percent of CVS annual profit, but the plaintiffs lawyers in court papers called the accord a very good recovery, given the risks of continued litigation.

They estimated the sum at 5.33 percent of the potential $900 million of recoverable damages in the litigation.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail Pharmacy segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit administration services, such as plan design and administration, formulary administration, Medicare Part D services, mail order and specialty pharmacy services, retail pharmacy network administration services, prescription administration systems, clinical services, disease administration programs, and medical pharmacy administration services.

Finally, Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), ended its last trade with 4.37% gain, and closed at $3.34.

First Point Minerals Corp. (FPX.TO) declare that it has reached a binding agreement with associated companies of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) to purchase Cliffs 60% ownership of the Decar nickel project (Decar or the Project), located in central British Columbia, for an acquisition price of US$4.75 million.

Completion of the Transaction will result in First Point owning 100% of the Project, which comprises 60 claims covering about 24,500 hectares. This purchase fulfills the long-held aspiration of First Point and its stakeholders of consolidating ownership of Decar, our flagship project, said First Point President and CEO Jim Gilbert. It will allow us to re-position the Project for advancement through the next phases of study and development, with a focus on a number of identified targets with noteworthy potential for exploration and economic upside.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company also produces low-volatile metallurgical coal in the United States from its mines located in Alabama and West Virginia. In addition, it operates an iron ore mining complex in Western Australia and owns two non-operating iron ore mines in Eastern Canada.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.