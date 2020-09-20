Active Stocks Alert: Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ), PepsiCo, (NYSE:PEP), Newell Rubbermaid (NYSE:NWL)

On Thursday, Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO), lost -0.08% to $98.22.

Concho Resources, declared that it has priced an upsized public offering of 7,700,000 shares of its common stock for total gross proceeds (before underwriters’ fees and estimated expenses) of about $712 million. The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000 shares of common stock from the Company. Proceeds from the offering are predictable to be used to repay all outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility, which were used in part to finance recent acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes, counting funding potential future acquisitions.

J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is predictable to close on October 6, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions.

Concho Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Companys operating areas are located in the Permian Basin region of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, an onshore oil and natural gas basin in the United States.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (USA) (NYSE:CNQ), declined -0.46% to $19.36, during its last trading session.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Market Beat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas producer. The Companys diversified, balanced resource base consists of both dry and liquids-rich natural gas, heavy crude oil, bitumen, medium and light crude oil and synthetic crude oil.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), declined -0.48% to $93.85, during its last trading session.

PepsiCo, declared that its environmental sustainability programs saved the company more than $375 million since its aims were established in 2010. The savings were achieved through the continued progress of the companys water, energy, packaging and waste-reduction initiatives. During the same time period, the company delivered double-digit net revenue and operating profit growth1 – demonstrating that investments in sustainability are mutually beneficial for business and society.

These efforts are part of the companys commitment to Performance with Purpose, which is PepsiCos vision to deliver financial performance over the long term by integrating sustainability into its business strategy, leaving a positive imprint on society and the environment. The companys achievements and progress are detailed in its 2014 Corporate Sustainability Report, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report and first-ever sustainability microsite, howwillwe.com.

Performance with Purpose assists drive our business growth and prepares us to meet the needs of our changing world, said Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. As leaders gather this month to adopt the UN Sustainable Development Aims, PepsiCo will reflect on progress made to date and renew its focus on doing more in the years ahead. By ongoing to apply our scale and capabilities to address shared societal challenges, we will further strengthen our company and the communities where we operate.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PepsiCo) is a global food and beverage company. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), Latin America Foods (LAF), which includes its food and snack businesses in Latin America; PepsiCo Americas Beverages (PAB), which includes its North American and Latin American beverage businesses; PepsiCo Europe (Europe), which includes beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and South Africa, and PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), which includes beverage, food and snack businesses in AMEA, excluding South Africa. Through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third-parties, the Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells a variety of beverages, foods and snacks, serving customers and consumers in more than 200 countries and territories.

Finally, Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), ended its last trade with 1.46% gain, and closed at $40.29.

Brokerage firm B Riley Upgrades its rating on Newell Rubbermaid (NYSE:NWL). As per the latest information, B Riley Raises the price target to $49.00 per share from a prior target of $45.00. The rating by B Riley was issued on Oct 1, 2015.

Newell Rubbermaid Inc. is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company operates in five segments: Writing, Home Solutions, Tools, Commercial Products and Baby & Parenting.

