Wednesday’s Trade Stocks Highlights: Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NLSN), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), PulteGroup, (NYSE:PHM), M&T; Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

On Wednesday, Shares of Nielsen N.V., (NYSE:NLSN), lost -1.70% to $44.47.

Boston-based Mobee, the leader in real-time crowdsourced data and insights for brands, retail and hedge funds, recently declared a partnership with Nielsen, an authority in market research and consumer insights.

Together, Nielsen and Mobee are bringing innovation to the consumer insights marketplace with the development of a new smartphone application. Created in the form of an easy-to-use mobile Product Diary, this application captures consumer habits and product usage behaviors in real time. With this tool, the ability to report consumption behavior is captured in-the- moment, offering an updated approach for marketers who have traditionally been limited to chronicles of recalled activity.

This Product Diary mobile app will be an integrated tool within Nielsens Homescan Consumer Moments service offering, a highly visual, interactive dashboard that provides marketers with a complete view of consumer eating and drinking habits. The smartphone application is built on Mobees enterprise ready cloud based architecture with intuitive SaaS solution-driven features counting smart text and contextual text to capture in-depth, structured and accurate consumption data from participating users. The application seamlessly guides panelists through each consumption occasion using fun, visual cues with an intuitive design hierarchy to simplify navigation.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. Its Buy segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in development and marketing cycles. T

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), inclined 1.55% to $121.96, during its last trading session.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCBK) (Hudson City) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) (M&T) declared recently that M&T has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve to complete the merger with Hudson City.

The transaction is predictable to be accomplished on or about November 1, 2015, pending approval by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

At M&T, we are deeply committed to the success of the customers and communities we serve, and we look forward to the opportunity to bring that strong commitment to Hudson Citys markets, said Robert G. Wilmers, M&T Chairman and CEO. M&T also brings a wider array of banking solutions and services. As a thrift, Hudson City focused primarily on deposits and mortgages. M&T will create a comprehensive banking franchise that provides a full range of checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, home equity and other lending options, investment and insurance services, small business and commercial banking services in addition to our renowned wealth administration and corporate trust solutions through Wilmington Trust.

In 2012, Hudson City developed a planned plan to transform into a community commercial bank. When M&T approached us about a potential merger, we quickly realized that they had the business model we aspired to and that M&T could deploy it much more quickly for the benefit of our customers and the community. We also found their integrity and care for their customers was very similar to Hudson Citys values and culture. We believed it then and feel as strongly about it now, added Denis J. Salamone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson City.

We have reached this milestone thanks to the extremely hard working employees at M&T, and I am gratified by their commitment to strengthening and sustaining our risk and regulatory compliance programs as we position M&T for future growth. We also thank the employees of Hudson City and the shareholders of both organizations for their patience as we have been doing this work, Mr. Wilmers said.

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company for M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). Its segments comprise Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides deposit, lending, cash administration and other financial services.

Shares of McDonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD), inclined 1.09% to $98.54, during its last trading session.

McDonalds Corporation declared that the Board of Directors has designated two new senior administration positions to drive the companys turnaround efforts.

Effective Oct. 1, David Fairhurst will assume the newly expanded role of corporate executive vice president, chief people officer. Fairhurst will oversee global human resources with additional responsibility for global training. He will report directly to McDonalds President and CEO Steve Easterbrook. Fairhurst replaces Rich Floersch, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, who will retire effective Dec. 31.

Fairhurst, 47, joined McDonalds UK in 2005 as vice president of people and he was promoted to chief people officer of northern Europe in 2007. In 2011, he was designated chief people officer of Europe. Earlier this year, he was named corporate senior vice president, international human resources and strategy, with responsibility for global design and systems.

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. McDonald’s global system comprises both Company-owned and franchised restaurants. The Company manages its business as distinct geographic segments: the United States (U.S.); Europe, and Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA).

Finally, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), ended its last trade with 0.80% gain, and closed at $18.87.

PulteGroup declared that it will release its third quarter 2015 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2015. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

PulteGroup, Inc. (PulteGroup) is a homebuilder operating in the United States. The Companys auxiliaries engage in the homebuilding business. The Company also offers mortgage banking operations through Pulte Mortgage LLC (Pulte Mortgage) and title operations. It offers a variety of home designs, counting single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums and duplexes. It has delivered about 640,000 homes.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.