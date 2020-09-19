Watch List – International Business Machines Corporation, (NYSE:IBM), Cliffs Natural Resources, (NYSE:CLF), Invesco Mortgage Capital, (NYSE:IVR)

During Thursday’s Morning trade, Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), gained 1.23% to $137.49.

International Business Machines Corporation, declared the Sports and Entertainment Global Consortium, which was created to design, build and deliver the ultimate fan experience. IBM also declared the new Sports, Entertainment and Fan Experience consulting practice led by Jim Rushton, who joins IBM after serving as Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Sun Life Stadium.

The consortium brings together IBMs world leading information technology and recognized leaders in such areas as, construction and design, network infrastructure, wireless and telecommunications. Collectively, consortium members already are working with more than 250 of the worlds top venues. The sports consortium offers clients an integrated capability spanning design, strategy, technology and data to drive growth and profit across all sports enterprise businesses.

Founding members of the consortium, comprise:

Architecture and Design: HOK

Construction and Design: AECOM, Whiting Turner

Infrastructure Technology, Software & IPTV: Alcatel-Lucent, Anixter, CommScope, Corning, Juniper Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Schneider Electric, Smarter Risk, Tellabs, Ucopia, Zebra Technologies, YinzCam, Zhone

Communications Solutions Providers: AT&T, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Level 3, Zayo

Fan Experience Consulting, Mobile Applications & Data Administration Integration: IBM

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support. Its Global Business Services segment offers consulting and systems integration services for strategy and transformation, application innovation services, enterprise applications, and smarter analytics; and application administration, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF), declined -0.40% to $2.44, during its current trading session.

First Point Minerals Corp. is happy to declare that it has accomplished the transaction with associates of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) to purchase Cliffs 60% ownership of the Decar nickel project, located in central British Columbia, for an acquisition price of US$4.75 million (the Transaction). The Transaction was approved by the Companys shareholders at a Special Meeting held on November 16, 2015 and the Transaction was accomplished effective November 18, 2015.

Completion of the Transaction results in First Point owning 100% of the Project, which comprises 60 claims covering about 24,500 hectares. We are very happy to have accomplished this transformative transaction for First Point, with very strong support from our shareholders, said First Point President and CEO Jim Gilbert. We now look forward to advancing the Project through the next phases of study, with the long-term aim of successful development of Decar, for the benefit of our shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders in the Project.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces iron ore and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines that produces iron ore pellets in Michigan and Minnesota; Koolyanobbing complex situated in northeast of the town of Southern Cross, which produces lump and fines iron ore; and two metallurgical coal mines located in Alabama and West Virginia.

Finally, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), gained 0.68%, and is now trading at $13.37. The stock exchanged hands with 568,729 shares compared to its average daily volume of 1,561,990 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities for which a U.S. government agency guarantees payments of principal and interest on the securities; residential mortgage-backed securities that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

