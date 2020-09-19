UpDate Stocks in Focus: Terra Form Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

On Friday, Shares of Terra Form Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP), lost -1.93% to $7.13.

Terra Form Power, declared a series of changes to its senior administration team and board of directors aimed at aligning the company’s planned focus around acquiring projects from its Sponsor, SunEdison, with less reliance on third party acquisitions.

Brian Wuebbels has been named president and chief executive officer and Rebecca Cranna has been named chief financial officer, effective right away. They will succeed Carlos Domenech and Alejandro Hernandez, respectively, who are departing Terra Form Power. Mr. Domenech will no longer serve on the company’s board.

Mr. Wuebbels presently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of SunEdison, Inc. (SUNE) and will continue in that capacity. He has served as chief financial officer of SunEdison since 2012 and preceding to that, held various administration roles with the company since 2007. Before joining SunEdison, he served in various senior finance and operating roles at Honeywell and General Electric Company.

Terra Form Power, Inc. owns and operates solar and wind generation assets serving utility, commercial, and residential customers. As of February 20, 2015, its portfolio comprised of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with an aggregate nameplate capacity of 1,507.3 megawatt.

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), declined -0.63% to $7.86, during its last trading session.

Rite Aid stores nationwide are celebrating the busiest shopping weekend of the year by giving customers the opportunity to earn Plenti points on a variety of holiday essentials, startning as early as 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and 7 a.m. Black Friday in select locations.* From holiday décor to gifts, electronics, and seasonal treats counting M&M’s and gourmet butter cookies at can’t miss prices, Rite Aid’s nearly 4,600 locations make it convenient for shoppers to get everything on the list.

“This is Rite Aid’s first holiday season with wellness+ with Plenti program, and we’re excited to present our customers with the opportunity to earn points on several holiday and everyday items,” said Tony Montini, Rite Aid executive vice president of merchandising and supply chain. “Our affordable offerings and convenient locations make Rite Aid the solution this shopping season for customers as they earn Plenti points, which can be used later in the season, throughout the New Year and beyond, at Rite Aid or other participating Plenti retailers.”

Rite Aid Corporation, through its auxiliaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, counting over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Finally, Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S), ended its last trade with -0.80% loss, and closed at $3.73.

Sprint, Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2015 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Sprint Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides various wireless and wire line communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.